The Region in Brief

Armenia

The 35th World Congress of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun began its proceedings in Yerevan on February 26. As the party’s highest decision-making body, the Congress brings together representatives from all ARF regions and units to review past activities, address organizational matters and set strategic guidelines for future endeavors. Key discussion topics include Armenia’s security situation, internal and external challenges, and critical pan-Armenian issues. The Congress will also focus on the protection and realization of the fundamental rights of Artsakh’s Armenians. During the proceedings, the Congress will elect the party’s highest executive body, the ARF Bureau.

Artsakh

Ruben Vardanyan, former State Minister of Artsakh, has experienced a significant deterioration in health due to a hunger strike he began on February 18 in protest of judicial violations in his ongoing trial. His request for a break during court proceedings due to poor health was denied. Earlier, Vardanyan and his lawyer filed a motion for the judge’s recusal, which was dismissed without discussion.

Meanwhile, in occupied Stepanakert, Azerbaijan continues redevelopment plans, demolishing historic neighborhoods to build a “victory park” and mosque. These projects are part of Azerbaijan’s broader strategy to erase Armenian cultural heritage in the region. Investigations by Meydan TV highlight that construction projects in the city are linked to corruption, as many of these properties, owned by Armenians, are being renovated with limited transparency regarding their actual use or the presence of tourists.

Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the closure of the BBC and Russia Today (Sputnik-Azerbaijan) offices in the country, as well as the suspension of accreditation for Voice of America journalists. MFA spokesperson Ayhan Hajizade stated that, moving forward, the accreditation of foreign correspondents will now be limited to one journalist per outlet.

Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that construction of the Rasht-Astara railway line is expected to begin soon, with Russian export loans provided for the project. Following talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Lavrov expressed satisfaction with Iran’s preparations. “We are pleased that our Iranian partners are taking all necessary steps to begin the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway line. The Rasht-Astara section is essential for the full operation of the North-South transport corridor,” Lavrov stated.

Turkey

Turkey’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, stated that Ankara is actively working to bring the so-called “Zangezur Corridor” project to fruition. Speaking at Ankara’s Gazi University, Uraloğlu outlined the strategic importance of the corridor, which would pass through the southern Syunik region of Armenia, as a vital link in the global supply chain connecting China and Europe. The minister emphasized that the “Zangezur Corridor” would be integrated into the broader Middle Corridor, enhancing Turkey’s connectivity with the Turkic world. He also highlighted the country’s ongoing investments in developing its logistics and transportation infrastructure.