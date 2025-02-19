The Region in Brief

Artsakh

Artsakh President Samvel Shahramanyan has signed a decree extending the National Assembly’s powers, citing a constitutional ban on elections during a state of emergency. This indefinitely postpones the May 2025 parliamentary elections. Without this extension, new elections would have been required, or the Assembly dissolved— aligning with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s demands. Acting Speaker Gagik Baghunts confirmed the cancellation while noting possible party lists changes and emphasizing the role of civil society in the political process.

Azerbaijan/Iran

On February 17, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Arefi to discuss trade, investment, transport, energy and humanitarian affairs. They also reviewed key infrastructure projects, including the Eastern Zangezur-Nakhichevan transport route and the North-South corridor. Baku continues to push for a customs-free route through Armenia to Nakhichevan, while Yerevan insists on maintaining sovereignty. Pres. Aliyev has criticized Armenia’s stance, pushing for an alternative route through Iran. Tehran, however, opposes the “Zangezur Corridor,” with Iranian officials expressing support for Armenia’s position.

Georgia

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has claimed that external forces attempted to push Georgia into a war with Russia following the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, leaving the country isolated. “We were left alone with a nuclear power and promised weapons,” he said, noting that such calls began on the first day of hostilities. He criticized former President Salome Zourabichvili for her stance, adding, “History will recognize that we saved the country.”

Russia

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, stated that Iran and Russia share largely identical positions on unblocking transport links in the South Caucasus. The only difference, she noted, is Russia’s participation in the trilateral working group with Armenia and Azerbaijan. Zakharova emphasized that significant progress has been made in the group, leading to the development of fundamental principles for unblocking communications. The key principle, she explained, is the preservation of sovereignty and recognition of national jurisdiction over roads crossing sovereign territory.

Turkey



After meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, reaffirming support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity. He also highlighted Turkey’s role in facilitating peace talks, stating, “Turkey is an ideal location for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.” He further emphasized that U.S. President Donald Trump’s diplomatic initiative on Ukraine aligns with Ankara’s policy over the past three years. “The talks held in Istanbul marked a starting point for the issues that are closest to reaching an agreement between the parties,” Erdoğan noted.