More than a soccer field

Three years ago, I visited the village school in Nor Ughi, Armenia for the first time. As we approached the school, we went past what used to be an athletic field. It was in total disrepair and unsafe. I knew the minute I saw the field that I should repair this eyesore. I envisioned a track with a soccer field in the center and a cleanup of the debris that made the area so unsafe. What made me think that I should do this?

Thinking about it now, there have been many things that I have been exposed to and mentors who have set wonderful examples for me. Three such mentors come to mind. My late uncle Ardash Aykanian would go to Camp Haiastan, sometimes with his son Chris in tow, just to do various maintenance activities. No one asked him to help. He saw a need, did the work and went home. Sometimes no one knew that he had been there. It was his love of Armenian causes and his awareness of the importance of Camp Haiastan for our children that drove him.

My wife Junie’s late uncle Torkom Postajian was another quiet hero. He lived in California, but it did not stop him from helping our motherland. Many years ago, when the need was great and the interest in Armenia was small, he adopted a village school. Through the years he sponsored many programs and improvements for the school. He made such an impact that they ended up naming the school after him. Uncles Ardash and Torkom were larger than life. I cannot imagine doing anything to match what these two giants did.

Then there is Stepan Piligian. I would read or hear in our Armenian circle about the work he does in today’s Armenia. In the case of Stepan, he is a peer. If he found a way to help our homeland, there was hope that I could do some good as well.

So, let’s fix this athletic field. I’ll figure it out. The first step was to join forces with the school principal. My balloon was busted after my first conversation with Principal Qristine Tunyan. She respectfully asked if I could turn my attention to the school gymnasium, which was also in terrible condition. She felt that it would pay better dividends since it could be used year-round. Who am I to disagree? I chronicled that story in a previous article in the Weekly.

The gymnasium project set the stage for what was to come. The gym was renovated in collaboration with the Paros Foundation and the financial support of family and friends. We were lucky to be in Armenia at the school for the ribbon cutting of the gymnasium in 2023. At that event, I saw how important the gym renovation was to the children, families, school and community. I would never have dreamt that the impact would be so great. I was overwhelmed with emotion as I was asked to say a few words. After my short address, I promised everyone in attendance that we would build them a soccer field. This is when I announced in public my original promise for the first time.

I am not sure why I felt compelled to continue my relationship with this small village school. Was it the success of the gymnasium? Was it that so many family and friends took that journey to Armenia with me, if not in body but in spirit? I guess more than anything — I made a promise.

The challenge was the same as in the gymnasium project. How the hell do I build a soccer field 5,500 miles away? The first hurdle was to see if the Paros Foundation would like to take on the project. They coordinate many projects at the same time, and we did not know if we would get the attention that our project would need. They gladly took on our project and provided us with a quote as well as drawings and specifications. Knowing that my wife and I would once again match any donations, it seemed like we were on the way.

It was time to pull the trigger — and then boom! The most recent Artsakh struggle was upon us. It was not right to ask for support for a soccer field when there were so many other more pressing needs, including humanitarian aid for the over 100,000 refugees fleeing Artsakh. It seemed that every Armenian event was a fundraiser for these displaced souls. Rhode Island Armenians answered the call along with the entire Diaspora. We chose not to interrupt these efforts at such a critical time. For over 10 months we wondered whether our dream of a safe outdoor space for the children of Nor Ughi would ever materialize. Would it ever be important enough?

This spring, although not settled, the Artsakh issue became less critical. There were still efforts throughout the Diaspora to play a role in resettlement and humanitarian support. The issue was not forgotten by any means. However, we needed to make a decision whether to remain paralyzed by current events or attempt to move the lives of our people forward. I lost sleep over whether we were being insensitive or stealing people’s generosity for the selfish reason of keeping my promise?

We chose to look forward. Let’s put it out there, and if we were heavily criticized, we would punt and wait for better timing. As soon as we started soliciting support for the soccer field project, we were pleasantly surprised that family and friends alike had the same outlook. Desiring to move our country forward, positive initiatives were welcomed. It helped our decision making that the Nor Ughi school services up to 11 children from Artsakh. So we finally pulled the trigger.

Once we decided to start the project, it was a runaway train. This project would be a bit easier since we knew the players. The Paros Foundation, the school administration and the newly acquainted GOALS (Girls of Armenia Leadership Soccer) went all in. The only question mark was if everyone was tired of being bombarded with solicitations. Was this “nice to have” project important enough to support at this time? We took the shot and put out a request for support from my entire contact list. Many of the contacts had previously supported the gymnasium renovation, and I knew that they supported Artsakh efforts as well.

I was floored by the initial response. Not only did so many people rally around us, but there were some who felt left out of the gym renovation project and did not want to miss this opportunity as well. Ricky and Rebecca (Rafaelian) Caruolo and their children Victoria and CJ were notable supporters. They liked our commitment to matching all donations and pledged to do the same. It did not take long to collect enough money to get Paros started. It became obvious that my friends and family felt that they could make a difference in the lives of this village community. They saw the impact of the gym renovation and wanted to come along for this ride, many for the second time.

The first phase of the project was to clear the neglected old sports field of debris. Principal Tunyan solicited the local municipality to take on this task — at no charge! It became obvious that the school and the community had skin in the game.

I would like to take a minute to speak about Principal Tunyan. Her commitment and vision for this village school attracted us. We knew from the first tour of the school in 2021 that we could help realize her vision. Since our first meeting we have renovated the gymnasium and locker rooms, renovated a classroom, collaborated with the Armenian Educational Foundation to update the school’s computers and beautified the school property with tree plantings with the help of the Armenia Tree Project. These, among other improvements to the school, did not go unnoticed. Principal Tunyan was awarded Educational Administrator of the Year in 2024 in all of Armenia. During the elaborate award ceremony, a short film was shown, which highlighted the support she was getting from all of us.

My wife June and I were in Armenia once again this summer with Fuller Center for Housing. We made it a point to visit the school the day we visited Khor Virap. You could see the monastery and Mt. Ararat from the school. There were two reasons for our visit. First, we wanted to be present for the official groundbreaking of the soccer field. We were joined by Peter Abajian of the Paros Foundation, Teny Avakian from GOALS and a crew from the Armenia Tree Project. Second, I wanted our Fuller Team, some first-timers to Armenia, to experience a village school and meet its beautiful children. We not only took pictures on the site of the future field but also played games with the students in the gymnasium and planted more trees on the school grounds.

The soccer field took shape during the summer. It was completed just in time for the beginning of the school year. Much like the gymnasium project, when we took the occasion to renovate the locker rooms, the gym teacher’s office and a corridor as well as upgrade the exterior of the gym to help with water runoff, we renovated the dilapidated and dangerous stairs leading to the soccer field, paved a new walkway and cleared the years of debris, an eyesore in this exterior part of the school.

On September 21, the school held an Armenian Independence Day celebration. They dedicated the soccer field on that day. I only wish that I could have been there to represent all the generous people who made the magic happen.

As soon as school was in session, the children were on the field. We did, however, have some unintended consequences. When I asked the principal if the children and staff were happy with the new field, she responded, “With such a gymnasium and soccer field, our children do not want to study either mathematics or biology. They only want physical education.”

What can I say — maybe in the near future this village school will be known for its Olympic athletes. I did suggest to the principal that she could require the students to have a “B” average grade to use the gymnasium and an “A” average to use the soccer field. Tongue in cheek, she thought that was a good idea.

I will never be able to give enough thanks to the organizations, family and friends who supported these projects. They allowed us to create something positive in a time when we were paralyzed and surrounded by cynicism and negativity. In these trying times, it is easy to be discouraged — only if you allow yourself to be. I know it is only a soccer field, but collectively we helped this small village in our homeland forge ahead and look to a brighter future. At the same time, we once again brought together not only family and friends but the Paros Foundation, the Armenia Tree Project, GOALS, the Nor Ughi school and the entire village of Nor Ughi to work hand in hand. It’s a lesson that we can’t learn enough times.