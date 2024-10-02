Blessing of the Holy Muron in Etchmiadzin

The blessing of the Holy Muron, a significant event in the Armenian Apostolic Church, took place in Etchmiadzin, Armenia, on September 28, 2024, marking the first occurrence of this sacred ceremony in nine years. The following day the re-consecration of Mother Cathedral of Etchmiadzin also took place. This event is deeply symbolic, representing the Holy Spirit and its transformative power within the church and the lives of the faithful. Traditionally, the blessing of the Holy Muron occurs every seven years, emphasizing the importance of spiritual renewal and the connection between the church and its congregants. Political and spiritual leaders from around the world attended the ceremony, reflecting the global significance of this momentous occasion.

The ceremony was officiated by His Holiness Karekin II, the Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians. His Holiness plays an important role in the Armenian church, guiding its spiritual and administrative functions. During the ceremony, he presented three revered relics that hold great significance in Armenian Christian heritage: the right hand of St. Gregory the Illuminator, the holy lance that pierced Christ’s side and the life-giving cross. These relics not only serve as important symbols of faith but also as reminders of Armenia’s rich Christian history and its enduring spiritual legacy, inspiring the faithful to embrace their heritage with pride and devotion.

His Holiness Karekin II addressed pressing issues, calling on the international community and all attendees to take urgent action regarding the situation with Azerbaijan. He emphasized the need for justice and humanitarian consideration, particularly concerning the unlawful detention of military and political leaders from Artsakh. His remarks underscored the ongoing struggles faced by the Armenian people in the region, highlighting the intersection of faith, community and social justice. His Holiness’s passionate plea resonated with many in attendance, fostering a sense of solidarity among Armenians and their allies worldwide.

The blessing of the Holy Muron not only revitalizes the spiritual life of the Armenian Apostolic Church but also serves as a platform for addressing the broader challenges that affect the Armenian community, reinforcing the church’s role as a moral and ethical compass in times of crisis. This gathering not only celebrated a crucial religious milestone but also acted as a unifying force, drawing attention to the plight of Armenians and encouraging collective action for peace and justice. As the faithful returned to their communities, they carried with them a renewed sense of purpose, committed to supporting one another and advocating for their rights in the face of adversity.