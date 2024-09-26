Ara Caprielian to be posthumously honored with inaugural ANCA Eastern Region Everlasting Advocate Award

Dr. Ara Caprielian, Ph.D., a dedicated son of the Armenian nation, will be posthumously honored with the Inaugural Everlasting Advocate Award at this year’s Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) 18th Annual Gala, on October 19, 2024. The gala will include an open bar cocktail reception, curated silent auction with one-of-a-kind items from the homeland, and awards program accompanied by a seated dinner.

Caprielian, the only son of Genocide survivors, was born and raised in New York City where he earned his Ph.D. in political science from New York University.

He has written articles, translated articles and books, as well as lectured throughout the U.S. and Canada on national, political and Hai Tahd subjects. Caprielian was an active member of the community with memberships in the ARF, St. Illuminator’s Cathedral, the Prelacy and Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society, in which he served in executive capacities. Upon the insistence of our former Prelate, Abp. Mesrop Ashjian, Caprielian served as the principal of the St. Illuminator’s Armenian Day school for two critical years of renovations, reconstructions and other turmoil. He was a member of the ANC for several years, contributing his professionalism to the organization with enthusiasm. Because of his love for music, he sang in choruses under several conductors and most recently in the “Areni” choral group.

Caprielian used his vast intellect and staggering knowledge of Armenian world history and literature to serve Armenia and its diaspora and further the advancement of Hai Tahd. He was so proud to be of Western Armenian ancestry, that when asked where is he from (a frequent question, as people found it hard to believe that a New Yorker could have such polished command of Armenian language), he always replied: Kharpertsi on my mother’s side and Paloutsi on my father’s side. This answer was startling in particular for inquirers in Soviet Armenia in 1965, during his first of many visits to Armenia.

In 1972 he married Arevik Shavoyan, who he had met in 1965 in Yerevan. Their only son, Armen Haig, was Caprielian’s true pride and joy and will receive the “Everlasting Advocate” award in honor of his father.

“We are truly touched by the ANCA Eastern Region’s decision to honor our beloved Ara. He was such a large part of our lives, and to know that his legacy will be recognized and honored by a community so dear to him truly means the world to us. We hope this will continue to inspire and motivate diasporans to be champions of the Armenian Cause and fight for justice for the Armenian nation,” shared the Caprielian Family.

Because of his omnipresence at significant events, many might have thought of Caprielian solely as a leader. Only those who worked closely with him knew that he was that devoted soldier of the ANCA, following the command of the moment in pursuit of national interests; he was that volunteer for whom no task was too difficult, beneath his status or above his ability. Whenever and wherever complicated situations arose, he was relied upon to achieve the objective at hand by deploying his “shuttle diplomacy,” his patience and — yes — his steadfast resolve, when necessary. Being a Taurus might have been a contributing factor to his unwillingness to compromise when fundamental national interests were threatened.

Caprielian is remembered as an unwavering patriot, a dignified man and a genuinely humble, forgiving individual. Those qualities, as well as his selfless dedication to his nation, the ANCA and his church, inspired many. This was reflected in the watershed of messages received by his family after his untimely death from our compatriots of all ages from around the world.

With his untimely departure, we have not lost merely an active patriot. We have lost an exemplary Armenian, whose presence was inspiring, whose deeds were always significant, whose beliefs and conduct were noble and whose deep love for his Miatsyal Hayrenik was boundless.

“It is with no hesitation that we have chosen to honor a man truly worthy of his own award. Unger Ara Caprielian’s legacy continues to be a consistent beacon and guiding light for the New York Armenian-American diaspora and what it should strive to be,” states Chantelle Nasri, Gala Committee Chair. “Unger Ara’s wisdom, passion and unwavering loyalty to his nation and community is a remarkable example of all that we should incorporate more of into our own lives. It brings me and the gala committee great joy to honor and remember the man that Unger Ara Caprielian was, an Everlasting Advocate.”

The 18th Annual Gala will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2024, in Queens, New York at the Terrace on the Park (52-11 111th Street, Queens, New York). To purchase tickets or make a donation, visit givergy.us/ancaer2024. Hotel accommodations have been arranged with a featured special rate at the LaGuardia Plaza Hotel – a short ten minute drive to the venue – beginning at $195 per night.

For other questions or inquiries about this year’s gala, email ergala@anca.org.