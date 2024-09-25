Aram’s farewell to the AYF

The last 18 years of my life have been the best ride that I will never forget. From Junior Seminar to Camp Haiastan, from NATS to Convention and Senior Olympics, thank you AYF for the friends and memories that will last a lifetime.

Each event, no matter where, starts with a brutally early wake up, followed by long educational sessions, an argument with other chapter representatives about whether softball at Olympics should count for points, or a 200 meter dash against a younger unger in prime shape with unlimited energy who has been waiting to take their shot at you since you were their counselor. It’s demanding work…but I’d do it over and over again if I could.

As I look back on my years in the AYF, I am beyond proud. What inspires me most is that after 90 years of the AYF, we are still here, becoming bigger and stronger every day and keeping our culture alive. I am so overjoyed to be a part of that. Yet our job is nowhere near finished. If there is one piece of advice I could give to the next generation, it’s simple — continue to show up. Before you know it, you will be sitting at that last lecture, attending that last social, hiding from night watch for the last time or running that last lap around the track. Every event, big or small, athletic or not — be there. Be inclusive. Make the most of it, and continue improving this organization. Leave the AYF better than you found it.

To the DKT, if I couldn’t have my final ride in Philadelphia, I’m just as ecstatic that it was in my second home. Thank you for putting on a tremendous and well-run event, as you always do. You always have been a special place for me, with amazing and passionate people.

To my graduating class, congratulations. It is crazy knowing we have watched each other grow up since we were 10 years old, and now we move on to the next chapter of our lives. This is my announcement that we should start the ARF Senior Citizens Olympics. Cheers to alumni golfing for the next 50 years together.

To my Philly squad, mentors, members, coaches and teachers — I can’t express in writing how delighted I am to represent this city, and with each one of you, past, present and future. Every one of you has taught me something along the way that I will be forever grateful for. It was an honor to be both a member and a leader of this chapter. Seeing our growth, we should each feel a sense of accomplishment for what we’ve done. Now get to work on AC weekend 2025!

As I feel torn up and come to terms that this is really it for me, it is bittersweet to see how bright the future is with our leaders today and the Juniors who soon join us. You have lost a member, but you have gained an obnoxious fan, and maybe someday coach. Regardless, I will be on your sideline and in the stands forever. Keep making us proud.

Finally, to my family. Thank you for the never-ending support. Thank you mom and dad for paving the way for Avi, Karine, Anto and me and teaching us how important it is to be Armenian and to be a part of this amazing organization. Our accomplishments today would have never existed if it were not for the way you educated and guided us. For that, I am forever grateful.

I would like to close with my favorite quote from Winnie the Pooh: “How lucky am I that I have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”