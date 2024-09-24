Bridging youth in Javakhk and the Diaspora

Growing up in the AYF, whether it’s during Junior Seminar, at Camp Haiastan or in our monthly chapter meetings, we hear about Camp Javakhk. The program, based in the Javakhk region north of Armenia, serves villages that are over 90% Armenian. No matter how it’s introduced, Camp Javakhk is always described as one of the most unique and meaningful experiences diaspora Armenians can have. This summer, I was lucky enough to join the AYF Internship in Armenia where one of the perks was spending a week in Javakhk, which turned out to be one of the best of my life.

Arriving in Daragyukh was a real eye-opener. Growing up in the U.S., we’re pretty sheltered from how much of the world lives. Most homes in Daragyukh, including the agoump where we held the camp, had outhouses for bathrooms with simple latrines. While it might seem surprising, it’s worth remembering that many people around the world don’t have access to proper toilets. That first day helped me adjust to the new environment and made me appreciate what I have, so I could focus on giving the kids the best time of their summer.

The rest of the week, although hectic, was emotional and exciting, as I became more immersed into life in Javakhk. Each morning, we were greeted by eager children so excited that they could hardly contain their emotions. The schedule was packed with educational sessions, cultural programs and outdoor activities, all designed to reinforce their sense of identity and pride. We taught them traditional Armenian songs and dances, told stories of Armenian history and discussed the significance of Javakhk in the broader Armenian cultural landscape. The children’s enthusiasm was amazing as they soaked up every bit of knowledge, and their love for Armenia was seen in everything they did.

In the evenings, we would hang out with locals from Daragyukh who shared stories of the past, including the history of the town as well as funny memories. These conversations underscored the importance of our presence there.



One of the most touching moments of the week was the final day when we held a performance so the children could show what they learned. We presented two songs, “Bank Ottoman” and “Antranigi Yerkuh,” and danced the pompourig. They had worked so hard on it and were so excited. Seeing everyone clap after their amazing performance was so rewarding. I loved watching them smile from ear to ear.

By the end of the week, saying goodbye was incredibly difficult. The bonds we formed with the children and the villagers were deep. It felt like I was leaving a part of myself there, but we left with the knowledge that we had made a difference in the lives of those children. I felt a renewed sense of purpose to continue supporting Javakhk, which is historically and rightfully a part of the Armenian homeland. I hope to be able to attend Camp Javakhk again, and I encourage every Armenian youth to participate in this fulfilling program.