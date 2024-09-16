The power of Armenian camp

Armenian camps across the globe are places where Armenian heritage is sparked and nurtured. Campers have the privilege to connect with Armenians from across the diaspora and learn about our culture, history and other Armenian communities. Camp is a place where youth realize that it is okay to be proud of being Armenian, although others may not know what it is, and they have a whole community behind them. It is a place where youth are leading the youth, where you can be mentored or mentor and the younger generations directly follow the path of older ungers. Camp is designed this way, because the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) gives the youth the power to lead, have fun and build the spirit and knowledge of what it means to be Armenian. It is a powerful place, a haven away from normal life.

My awakening to the power of camp came after I recently completed time as a counselor at Camp Javakhk in Ninotsminda, Georgia. It was a full circle moment seeing the campers complete the same activities I did as a Camp Haiastan camper — morning exercises, learning and singing tashnag songs, and arts and crafts. On the first day of jampar (camp), I was super excited to be there but also very anxious inside, because I speak extremely minimal Armenian. To top it all off, I was placed as an older group counselor, but God does not give you anything you cannot handle! Although I could not speak to all the campers, I could still relate to them through our cultural activities as well as arts and crafts, hand games and volleyball. I recognized the power of being Armenian and how just that can be the connection.

Throughout the week, I realized the effect camp has on these kids’ worlds. They wait all year for this one week of jampar. This is because of the connections they form with kids their age, their ungers from other countries, and the passion they develop for being Armenian. The campers would wait every morning for the counselors to arrive to start camp. They were there a half hour early every morning with open arms ready to squeeze you and ask “inchbes ek” (how are you)? Even when we left for the day and for the end of camp, campers contacted us to see how we were doing.

My own camp experience started at Camp Haiastan when I began attending as an eight year old and never missed a summer. When I turned 17, I transitioned from a camper to a staff member as a staff-in-training (SIT) and took part in cleaning the campgrounds and bathrooms and assisting in the kitchen. This role taught me how to operate an industrial dishwasher and utilize others’ strengths in group projects. Camp Haiastan played a pivotal part in my development as a person and as an Armenian. The following year, I was a cabin counselor for 12-16 year olds and cultivated my leadership and project management skills. Camp Haiastan provided me with these opportunities, as the AYF gives power to the youth. Camp is filled with diasporan Armenians and activities such as Armenian dance, history and music. Camp Haiastan helped me grow my passion and drive for our culture and realize how precious and special our heritage is, something not to be taken for granted.

I would like to highlight an ungerouhi who helped sparked my Armenian passion: Rita Bahnan. She was one of my ungerouhis at Camp Haiastan when I was in the younger group. She was a fun and nice person, a great leader and someone I still aspire to be like. She had a significant impact on me and still continues to do so, as I view her as one of my mentors. She introduced me to the AYF, at first by discussing the AYF Senior Olympics, and now here I am today having competed in two AYF Senior Olympics — all because of camp. I was 10 years old when I pledged into the AYF as a small Junior, and now I am a Senior in the Worcester “Aram” Chapter. Since being exposed to the AYF at camp, I have met amazing people and made meaningful friendships all around the globe. If it were not for attending Camp Haiastan, I would have not known about the AYF and Camp Javakhk, learned life lessons and met amazing ungers such as Rita.

Camp is a place to have fun, make new friends, gain new skills (athletically or professionally) and learn something new about yourself or a new life lesson. I have learned a lot throughout my years at camp and continue to do so. My experiences at camp have prepared me for my college education and the workforce, as I have developed my work ethic and time management skills and learned how to work with others.

Armenian youth all around the world, whether in the United States, Canada, Australia, Georgia or Armenia, should attend camp at least once in their life. It is a life-changing and worthwhile experience! If your time as a camper has passed, I encourage you to get involved in camp life by volunteering at camp clean-up days, attending picnics, applying to work on staff or supporting financially. Camp is one of the best experiences of my life, and you have the chance to be involved. Thank you to the Armenian Youth Federation for making all of this possible!