LOS ANGELES—The Art Galleries at California State University, Northridge are pleased to be hosting iwitness: Narratives of Resistance in its West Gallery. This exhibition by the iwitness Project tells the story of the genocide of the Western Armenian population (1915-23) through the portraits and narratives of survivor witnesses using photography, oral history, installation and sound.

For almost three decades, the iwitness Project has engaged in a multidimensional effort to resist the denial of the history of the Armenian Genocide. Led by artists Ara Oshagan, Levon Parian and architect Vahagn Thomasian — all descendants from Western Armenia — the project has photographed, recorded, archived and shared the images and stories of Armenian Genocide survivors in poignant, unprecedented and unexpected ways.

“In these photographs, the eyes of the survivors meet those of their witnesses,” writes Dr. Ramela Abbamontian, art professor at Pierce College. “In that momentary instance of the gaze, the Genocide survivor is bequeathing his/her story to the new generation of witnesses.” Oshagan and Parian’s photographs focus on the eyes and place the survivors in front a black background that symbolizes the Genocide. A single light lifts them out of that darkness into the light of survival. “The testimony of these survivors then becomes the testimony of the artists,” writes Dr. Abbamontian, “who inherit the stories and the responsibility, and then in turn, transfer that to the viewers.”

The exhibit will enable viewers to bear witness to one of the darkest chapters in human history. It will also be a unique space to educate and create discourse on critical contemporary social justice issues, mass atrocities, human rights and the continued denial of genocidal responsibility by governments such as Turkey.

The iwitness Project has taken multiple artistic and educational forms over the years: from intimate portrait exhibitions to displays at the U.S. Senate Rotunda in Washington, D.C. to massive public art installations in Los Angeles and Glendale to the first permanent monument dedicated to the Armenian Genocide in the City of Los Angeles. The Project’s work has also been used by teachers at all educational levels.

The current exhibition at CSUN Art Galleries’ West Gallery presents a survey of this multifaceted endeavor. Through each iteration, the iwitness Project continues to fight the erasure of the Genocide by uplifting the images and voices of survivors and creating new generations of witnesses to their stories.

iwitness: Narratives of Resistance runs from August 26 to October 22, 2024, with an exhibition reception set for Thursday, September 12 from 5:00-7:30 p.m.

The exhibition is being held at the CSUN Art Galleries, 18111 Nordhoff Street, Northridge, CA 91330. Admission is free. Exhibit hours are Monday and Tuesday from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday from 12:00-7:00 p.m.; Friday & Saturday by appointment; and closed on Sunday. The CSUN Art Galleries are closed for all campus holidays and during summer break. For more information, visit www.csun.edu/ art-galleries.

iwitness: Narratives of Resistance was organized by Ara Oshagan and Levon Parian and produced by CSUN Art Galleries. The exhibition is funded in part by the Mike Curb College of Arts, Media, and Communication; Instructionally Related Activities Committee; and the Arts Council for CSUN.