The Medz Mamas podcast honors Armenian grandmothers

Anoush Bargamian and I connected through her Instagram page. I reached out and wanted to honor my grandmother, Elmon Piligian Mouradian, on her podcast The Medz Mamas. The podcast was fabulous to do, and it was such an honor for me to pay tribute to my late grandmother. Bargamian has created a vital platform to document our oral histories and use our storytelling opportunities to pay homage to our grandmothers.

Talar Keoseyan (T.K.): Please tell us a bit about yourself.

Anoush Bargamian (A.B.): I was fortunate to grow up in a loving family, with both parents and three siblings. My extended family included many cousins, aunts, uncles and of course, the only grandparent I knew, my maternal grandmother Esgouhi. This family also included the tight-knit community of Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church in Providence, Rhode Island. The Armenian identity was ingrained into the fabric of our lives by both the Hajian and Bargamian families. Early involvement in community organizations laid the foundation for a lifelong commitment to service.

My parents, children of survivors of the 1915 Armenian Genocide, instilled in us the value of resilience and the importance of pursuing our dreams. They knew firsthand that the dreams of their parents were violently interrupted. Their experiences drove them to ensure that we thrived in every aspect of our lives.

This upbringing shaped my career path, leading me to explore art, design and education.

With three degrees in art, I found fulfillment in teaching. For years, I taught art to urban public high school students, guiding them through various artistic disciplines — from AP Art History, video, painting and design, to ceramics, film and more. My passion for art education also included teaching young children at a private Catholic elementary school.

My commitment to nurturing young talents transcended borders. I spent two summers teaching art to Armenian children at Our Lady of Armenia’s summer camp in Tsaghkadzor and had the privilege of teaching design to young adults at the TUMO Center in Yerevan. Currently, I dedicate my time to teaching art to children at the Taniel Varoujan Armenian School in Glenview, Illinois.

In addition to my teaching endeavors, I am involved in community service. Currently, I serve on the Armenian Relief Society Eastern USA’s Regional Board. I am a longtime ARF member and also help out the ANC of Illinois. My professional organization memberships include the National Women’s Caucus for the Arts, Chicago Women’s Caucus for the Arts and the Women Made Gallery.

Typically my weekdays are spent in my art studio at Mana Contemporary in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood. I knew I wanted to be an artist since I was eight! My work is represented by Gallery Z in Warwick, Rhode Island, and Alma Art & Interiors in Chicago, Illinois.

T.K.: How did you come up with the idea of The Medz Mamas?

A.B.: I’m captivated by the bonds between grandchildren and their medz mamas. I observe this connection with longing for my grandmothers.

I heard some stories about my paternal grandma, Lucy Shererian Bargamian. She passed away two years before I was born. Lucy was a young adult with two children when the 1915 Armenian Genocide began. Except for a first cousin, she was the only Shererian to survive. Lucy witnessed the murder of her parents and all of her sisters. One of my earliest introductions to her was via a tape recording my father had made with a reel-to-reel audio tape. He had tape recordings of her singing songs in Armenian These were songs she learned in the village of Osnag, Keghi, Western Armenia. It was rare to see my dad cry, but he did when he listened to his mother sing. So, at a young age, I knew I was missing someone special in my life.

Luckily, I knew my maternal grandma, Esgouhi Hajian. I have many memories of her at family gatherings, birthday parties and ordinary visits to her home. She had a high emotional IQ. She could pinpoint issues before most people and would speak the truth.

One of my favorite childhood memories was going to my grandma Esgouhi’s home. Her home was filled with delicious aromas of the foods prepared for big and small family gatherings. Dolma, kufta, lamb and pilaf filled the air. Even the attic had a cozy scent!

As I share my thoughts, within arm’s length stands my grandma’s foot pedal Singer sewing machine. She had a strong sense of design and was a talented seamstress. How I wish she had taught me how to sew on her machine. How I wish we had more time together.

By the time I was a teenager, I understood what my grandma went through during the 1915 Armenian Genocide. I recall sitting on the inside steps of the Rhode Island State House Rotunda upset during a commemoration, because as an AYFer I learned about the historical details of the Genocide. My emotional state was compounded by the reality that I didn’t know the personal details of my own living grandmother’s story, which she witnessed at the age of nine. To relive the story in the telling was more trauma than grandma could have withstood. As a child, she went from village life in Palou Baghin in Digranagert, Western Armenia, to the march through the Syrian Desert, to living in a refugee camp and to life in Marseille.

By the time she came to Rhode Island, she was 16. Starting a new life meant moving forward mentally. And yet, how can one truly move forward without sharing their life-changing story and shedding some of the pain? On a larger scale, the new home country you live in hasn’t recognized the Armenian Genocide. On top of that, the descendants of the Ottoman Turk perpetrators continue to deny the Genocide and not take responsibility for their crimes against humanity. As a result, today we see history repeating itself. As for my grandma’s generation, how much deception could they stomach and live with? Who could you trust? So while things seemed to appear normal on the outside for grandma, there was a fragile and vulnerable side to her. A side she kept to herself. A side that very few would be able to get to know. Details from that dark period of her young life were parsed out sparingly.

Every time I create an episode of The Medz Mamas, I am confident in knowing that I have honored my grandmothers and the women who held their families together against all odds. The podcast amplifies the voices of Armenian medz mamas and serves as a multi-generational experience. The Medz Mamas podcast teaches the value of our unique Armenian grandmotherhood experience, within the fabric of our collective humanity.



T.K.: How did you get The Medz Mamas started?

A.B.: I created the website for The Medz Mamas during the height of COVID, in the late fall of 2020. The website showcased short video stories accompanied by either a single portrait of the featured medz mama or several photographs highlighting family and other relevant imagery. The emphasis has always been on the story with an interview-style process. By 2023, I decided the best way to reach listeners was to host it as a podcast.

T.K.: What makes The Medz Mamas podcast such a special platform for sharing grandmothers’ stories?

A.B.: The Medz Mamas podcast is a loving tribute to the unsung heroines of our families: our grandmothers. It’s a unique opportunity to celebrate their wisdom, resilience and love, ensuring their legacies are cherished for generations to come. I am confident The Medz Mamas podcast will serve as a beacon of love, inspiration and cultural preservation. Stories about Armenian grandmothers foster a deeper appreciation for family, heritage and the enduring power of love across generations.

While our focus is on Armenian grandmothers, the stories we share transcend cultural boundaries, touching the hearts of listeners from all walks of life. The universal themes of love, resilience and family create a powerful connection that resonates with everyone.

T.K.: What podcasts do you follow?

A.B.: I am a fan of a few podcasts, including Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend. Listening to the verbal jousting between Conan and his executive assistant, Sona Movsesian, is fun. The show emphasizes both celebrities and people who aren’t known to the masses. I find the unknowns to be the most interesting episodes for some reason. People who have a story and may not be in the limelight intrigue me. In all of the episodes of The Medz Mamas, you’ll find amazing women who may not have racked up accolades and titles.

T.K.: How do you typically start each episode of The Medz Mamas?

A.B.: I kick off each episode with a warm greeting, often beginning with “Hey beautiful people,” to set a welcoming and inclusive tone for listeners. Starting with this phrase reflects my desire to create a sense of community and connection among our listeners, inviting them to join in celebrating the stories of Armenian grandmothers.

T.K.: How do you conclude your episodes on The Medz Mamas?

A.B.: I usually end episodes with a poignant question, inviting guests to reflect on what they would say if their medz mama were here with them at that moment. Ending with “What would you say if your medz mama were here?” encapsulates the essence of this podcast, prompting heartfelt reflections on love, loss and the enduring bond between grandmothers and grandchildren. Guests convey deeply personal responses, ranging from expressions of love and gratitude to poignant reflections on cherished memories and missed opportunities. Typically, the answer is, “I love you, medz mama.”

T.K.: How do you select the grandmothers featured on The Medz Mamas podcast?

A.B.: We seek grandchildren who want to share their grandmother’s life journey. The stories shared by the grandchildren resonate with authenticity, warmth and depth. Each episode is a tapestry of memories, laughter and wisdom, painting a vivid portrait of Armenian heritage and the bonds between generations. I provide guidance, encouragement and a listening ear every step of the way. From helping craft interview questions to offering technical support, I am committed to ensuring that each episode is a heartfelt tribute to the incredible women who helped shape our lives.

T.K.: What’s the most effective way for someone to contact the show to get a grandma featured?

A.B.: It’s easy! Simply reach out through Instagram, Facebook or the website to express your interest. I will work closely with you to schedule a recording session and guide you through the process of sharing your grandmother’s story with the world.

T.K.: What’s one thing your podcast venture is doing that you didn’t expect?

A.B.: I have met the most endearing people along the way, with many keeping in touch with me as the podcast grows. It’s a privilege to engage with the grandchildren who have the highest regard for their grandmothers. My guests on the podcast go the extra mile doing family history research, and then we schedule meetings that lead to the recording session.

To my delight, the grandchildren live in a variety of places like Vermont, Michigan, Illinois, California and even Armenia! I’m about to add New Zealand to this list! Episodes have featured grandmothers from Baku, Azerbaijan; Yerznka, Western Armenia; Marseille, France; Gyumri, Armenia; Khoy, Iran; Sepastia, Western Armenia; Musa Dagh, Western Armenia; Palou Baghin, Western Armenia and Mazandaran, Iran.

T.K.: How can I help support The Medz Mamas podcast?

A.B.: There are several ways! You can subscribe to the podcast on your preferred platform, share episodes with friends and family, follow on social media and remember to leave reviews on podcast platforms. Plus, your support helps to amplify the voices of Armenian grandmothers and spread love and appreciation worldwide. Subscribing allows you to stay updated on the latest episodes, ensuring you never miss a heartfelt story or insightful conversation. Your support helps to cover production costs, invest in equipment and software upgrades and to reach new audiences. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps the mission of celebrating Armenian grandmothers and preserving their stories. Special thanks to my son, sound designer and musician Aris Buechele, for creating the beautiful music for Season 2. You can find Aris @noiseship on Instagram.

You can find The Medz Mamas on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.