11 works celebrating Armenian mothers and grandmothers      

Motherhood is not a role to be taken on casually; for better or worse, mothers and grandmothers can shape who we are, what we believe, and the decisions we make throughout our lives. Moms are often the ones putting their own mental, physical and financial well-being aside for the good of their families and communities.

In honor of Mother’s Day, I have curated a list of works across art forms – literature, music, comedy and more – that celebrate the impact, honor the sacrifice, and acknowledge the trauma of Armenian mothers and grandmothers.

Literature

“The World’s Worst Mom” by Sona Movsesian (2026)

First known as Conan O’Brien’s assistant, Sona Movsesian is now an author, comedian and co-host of the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast.

A follow-up to her New York Times bestseller “The World’s Worst Assistant,” Movsesian’s forthcoming book includes “stories from the trenches” of being a first-time mom to twin boys.

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In “The World’s Worst Mom,” Movsesian uses her trademark brand of humor to share her experiences with the good, the bad and the unexpected of motherhood, ensuring that no other woman is alone in feeling like “the world’s worst mom.”

You can pre-order “The World’s Worst Mom” (releasing September 1, 2026) from your favorite bookseller. Follow Movsesian on Instagram.

“The Burning Heart of the World” by Nancy Kricorian (2025)

Author and poet Nancy Kricorian has dedicated her career to centering the stories of Armenian girls, mothers and grandmothers.

Preceded by “Zabelle,” “Dreams of Bread and Fire,” and “All the Light There Was,” “The Burning Heart of the World” is the fourth book in Kricorian’s “Armenian Diaspora Quartet” focused on the Armenian diaspora experience following the genocide.

This historical fiction novel follows three generations of Armenian women in Beirut during the Lebanese Civil War and their family’s journey from Cilicia to New York City.

You can purchase “The Burning Heart of the World” from your favorite bookseller or borrow it from your local library. Follow Kricorian on Instagram and Facebook.

“My Mother’s Voice: A Novel” by Kay Mouradian (2013)

Author Kay Mouradian, EdD holds a doctorate in education and is a professor emerita of the Los Angeles Community Colleges.

In “My Mother’s Voice,” Dr. Mouradian employs scholarly research and a firsthand trip to a village in Turkey to tell the story of her mother, 14-year-old Flora Munishian, who was orphaned during the Armenian Genocide.

Shortly after the book’s release, it was adapted into a documentary film of the same name and screened at film festivals around the world.

You can purchase “My Mother’s Voice” from your favorite bookseller.

Podcasts

“The Medz Mamas Podcast” by Anoush Bargamian (2023 to present)

Artist Anoush Bargamian started “The Medz Mamas” as a space dedicated to celebrating Armenian grandmothers around the world. While the project first began as a series of audio portraits in 2020, the format shifted to a conversational podcast in 2023.

In each episode, Bargamian interviews a guest about their Armenian grandmothers, their favorite memories with them, and the impact these women had on them and their approach to life. The most recent episodes feature comedian Mary Basmadjian honoring her grandmothers Mari Basmadjian and Hasmik Alibalian, and artist Ara Oshagan paying homage to his paternal grandmother Araxie Astardjian Oshagan.

You can listen to “The Medz Mamas Podcast” on all major podcast platforms. Follow “The Medz Mamas” on Instagram and submit to get your own Medz Mama featured on the podcast.

“Armenian Queens of Jerusalem” Episode 43 of “Podmootiun: The Armenian History Podcast” (2025)

“Podmootiun” began in 2019, taking its name from the Armenian word for “history”: “badmutiun.” Hosted by Rev. Fr. Tadeos Barseghyan, pastor of Armenian Church of Our Savior in Worcester, Massachusetts, and Peter Hajinian, a Minneapolis, Minnesota-based writer and brand marketer, the podcast focuses on Armenian history, discussing prominent figures and events, as well as the origins of Armenian last names and musical instruments.

This episode explores the power of two Armenian queens ruling the Kingdom of Jerusalem. It chronicles the history and influence of Morphia, the first woman to be crowned queen of Jerusalem, and her eldest daughter Melisende, the first woman to become sole ruler of Jerusalem.

You can listen to “Armenian Queens of Jerusalem” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other platforms.

Music

“Mayrig: To Armenian Mothers” by Eva Zaïcik,

David Haroutunian, and Xénia Maliarevitch (2023)

In this album, mezzo-soprano Eva Zaïcik, violinist David Haroutunian and pianist Xénia Maliarevitch perform compositions by Komitas and Garbis Aprikian, as well as two pieces by Parsegh Ganatchian and Hakob Aghabab.

“Mayrig” (a diminutive of “Mayr,” the Armenian word for “mother”) is dedicated to Armenian mothers and features works “centering around the maternal figure,” such as lullabies, songs about the homeland and about love and longing, like Komitas’s “Chinar Es.”

You can listen to “Mayrig: To Armenian Mothers” on all major streaming platforms or purchase the album via Outhere Music. Follow Zaïcik on Instagram and Facebook, Haroutunian on Instagram and Facebook, and Maliarevitch on Instagram.

“Der Voghormya (ft. My Grandmother Ardemis Shekerdemian)” by Krista Marina (2021)

In this haunting cover, singer-songwriter Krista Marina creates a duet of “Der Voghormya” with her late grandmother Ardemis Shekerdemian.

Having found a recording of her grandmother singing, Marina samples the audio in her own rendition of the church hymn. The unique performance showcases Marina’s strong connection to her grandmother, whose influence comes through the music.

You can listen to “Der Voghormya” on YouTube and SoundCloud. Follow Marina on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Film

“Parev Mama (Hello Mother)” Directed by Natalie Shirinian (2022)

Written and directed by indie filmmaker Natalie Shirinian, “Parev Mama” is her debut narrative short film about an Armenian-American LGBTQ+ woman coming out to her traditional Armenian mother. The film provides a glimpse into how complicated a mother-daughter relationship can be, especially in the context of differing generations, languages and upbringings.

The film stars Shirinian and Elizabeth Baudouin (her real-life wife and producing partner) as secret lovers, and Helen Kalognomos as Shirinian’s mother.

You can purchase “Parev Mama” on Apple TV. Follow Shirinian on Instagram.

“Mothers of Goris” Directed by Hovig Kazandjian (2021)

The short documentary film “Mothers of Goris” follows two women and their families in the southern Armenian town of Goris after the 2020 Artsakh War.

Though part of Armenia, Goris is near the border with Azerbaijan and therefore under constant threat of violence. The women featured in the film show what life is like as mothers navigating relationships with children, neighbors and extended family.

Directed by filmmaker Hovig Kazandjian, the film is a collaboration between Kooyrigs and Miaseen, two organizations mobilizing humanitarian aid in Armenia and the diaspora.

You can watch “Mothers of Goris” on YouTube. Follow Kazandjian on Instagram, Kooyrigs on Instagram and Facebook, and Miaseen on Instagram and Facebook.

Comedy

“Funny Armenian Girl” by Mary Basmadjian (2024)

In her debut stand-up special “Funny Armenian Girl,” comedian Mary Basmadjian pokes fun at dating, therapy and Armenian culture. She also uses the opportunity to bring levity to heavier topics, such as eating disorders and her complicated relationship with her mom.

The mother-daughter dynamic is further explored in her more vulnerable one-woman show, “Mom, Are You There?,” which debuted at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2025.

Basmadjian has spoken about how a difficult relationship with her mother impacted her life and career. Through her beloved character Vartoush, she created a “progressive older Armenian woman,” as the motherly figure she always wanted in her life.

You can purchase or rent “Funny Armenian Girl” on a variety of streaming platforms. Follow Basmadjian on Instagram and TikTok.

“Armenian Mother” character by Kev Orkian (2023 to present)

Comedian and musician Kev Orkian rose to prominence as a charismatic performer after making it to the semi-finals of “Britain’s Got Talent” in 2010.

In between live shows, Orkian entertains online audiences with his impression of an eccentric Armenian mother who often appears with a towel on her head and a scowl on her face. Judgmental, nosy, and constantly berating her husband Hagop, she levies insults in both Armenian and English as she wrestles with the changing world around her.

Follow Orkian on Instagram and Facebook.