Measuring depth with the drop of a stone at Dudan Gorge

We gather around the gash in the earth

Called Dudan/Duda/Yudan Dere

To commune with the dead

Through time and space

By measuring depth with the drop of a stone.

We release one into the gorge/gouge and

Hear it ping downward,

Like a lost tooth

Searching for home.

We drop more stones again and again

Into this quiet hellhole

Where millions of bones from thousands of bodies

Receive the rocks and confound the living

Who search for logic in an elegant equation.