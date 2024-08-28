The Region in Brief

Artsakh

On August 28, the National Assembly of Artsakh facilitated a meeting between members of the Committee for Collective Repatriation and the Protection of Fundamental Rights of the Artsakh People and deputies from the Artsakh Parliament. The meeting, led by former Armenian Foreign Minister and committee coordinator Vardan Oskanyan, included discussions on the committee’s recent activities and strategies for keeping Artsakh in the international spotlight. Political scientist Karen Bekaryan highlighted efforts in public diplomacy, while Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan discussed ongoing cooperation with the Armenian Revolutionary Federation’s Armenian National Committee offices and upcoming international events on human rights and Artsakh issues.

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan has declared those who voted against its delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) as persona non grata according to Aykhan Hajizade, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. Hajizade stated that those individuals will be denied entry if they attempt entry into Azerbaijan before restoration of the delegation’s mandate in PACE. Among those affected is head of the German delegation to the Assembly Frank Schwabe, whose visit to Baku for the upcoming COP29 conference could be impacted. Notably, Schwabe is one of the key proponents behind the initiative to expel the Azerbaijani delegation from PACE.

PACE President Theodoros Roussopoulos criticized Azerbaijan’s decision to blacklist and ban certain European lawmakers from entering the country, arguing it undermines democratic principles and could worsen Azerbaijan’s position within PACE. Head of the Swedish delegation Markus Wiechel expressed little surprise at the ban on six Swedish deputies, calling it predictable given Azerbaijan’s track record, referring to the ethnic cleansing of Armenians from Artsakh. Wiechel praised the Swedish delegation for their principled vote against Azerbaijan’s actions.

Georgia

President Salome Zurabishvili of Georgia signed a decree officially scheduling the country’s parliamentary elections on October 26, as reported by NewsGeorgia. The signing was a formal, symbolic act, as the Georgian Constitution mandates that regular parliamentary elections be held on the last Saturday of October in the year when the parliament’s term expires. Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service issued a statement alleging that the United States is planning to orchestrate a color revolution to prevent the ruling “Georgian Dream” party from securing victory in the upcoming elections. The statement claims that the White House is “extremely dissatisfied” with the pre-election situation in Georgia and intends to challenge the election results by releasing “evidence of voter fraud,” refusing to recognize the outcome and demanding a change in government.

Iran

According to newly-appointed Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Iran is committed to deepening its ties with Armenia and upholding its territorial integrity under the leadership of President Masoud Pezeshkian. During a phone conversation with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Araghchi underscored Iran’s steadfast regional policy and its dedication to bolstering bilateral relations with Armenia. Mirzoyan expressed gratitude for Araghchi’s reaffirmation of Iran’s support for the territorial integrity of countries in the region and the sanctity of international borders. Both ministers emphasized their shared resolve to further solidify the partnership between their respective nations.