ANCA Kasparian Summer Academy students shine on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON—The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Haroutioun & Elizabeth Kasparian Summer Academy welcomed 30 Armenian American high school-age students from across the U.S. to the nation’s capital, where they advocated for justice for Azerbaijan’s genocide of Artsakh and Armenia’s security and sovereignty. Over the span of two separate one-week sessions held in early August, students met with Washington, D.C.’s Armenian American professionals and learned about career and academic goals in policy, politics, media and finance.

“The ANCA’s power flows from the fountain of Armenian youth,” said ANCA National Grassroots Director Gev Iskajyan. “New generations of advocates are not only eager but ready to carry the banner for the Armenian cause. Everything we do is for them, because everything our nation will be can only be determined by them. To watch the Haroutioun & Elizabeth Kasparian Summer Academy develop and expand is to watch the collective strength of the Armenian nation grow in real-time,” concluded Iskajyan.

Kasparian Summer Academy participants were chosen based on a rigorous application process focusing on academic excellence and proven pro-Artsakh/Armenia efforts through groups including the Armenian Youth Federation, Homenetmen Armenian Athletic and Scouting Organization, Armenian Church Youth Organization, schools, student groups and individual initiatives. The ANCA expanded the program to two sessions last year to accommodate unprecedented interest from youth across the United States.

The first session of the Kasparian Summer Academy, held from August 5 to August 9, included Andre Akopyan, Sophene Avedissian, Luke Bottomley, Alexander Demirdjan, Laura Forbes, John Diran Gengozian, Alec GeoSimonian, Ella Ghazarian, Taleen Haleblian, Aram Jabagchourian, Stella Karsian, Siragan Kerkonian, Elena Khudaverdyan, Erica Kulogyan, Suren Mikoyan, Karin Oruncakciel and Armen Turcotte.

The second session of the program, held from August 12 to 16 included Catherine Bosnoian, Yeva Grigoryan, Nensi Hayotsyan, Talar Kerjikian, Samson Khachatryan, Armen Kourkounian, Sevana Martin, Tigran Poghosyan, Datev Tavitian, Alek Tekeyan, Sirahn Toufayan, Ani Weimar and Andre Zaretskiy.

Each shared their expectations and impressions of the program in testimonials shared below and videos available on the ANCA social media channels.

During the two sessions, Summer Academy participants explored careers in the U.S. State Department and foreign policy world through lectures by U.S. State Department Senior Advisor Dr. Robert Krikorian and American University Professor Greg Aftandilian. POLITICO Senior Politics Editor Charlie Mahtesian offered insights into the 2024 presidential and congressional elections and career opportunities in Washington, D.C.’s competitive journalism environment. Big Whig Media co-founder Keith Nahigian discussed the broader Washington, D.C. political media scene and effective communication strategies during a tour of their state-of-the-art multi-media studio located just blocks from the White House. Armenian Legal Center Board member Sarig Armenian and Foundation Law Group Founding Partner Armen Martin discussed careers in the legal field.

Armenian genealogy expert and ARF Eastern Region Central Committee member George Aghjayan led discussions on the evolution of Armenian identity and explored what justice would look like for the Armenian nation. International law experts Kate Nahapetian and Karnig Kerkonian offered insights into legal avenues to advance the Armenian cause and secure justice for the 2023 Artsakh genocide and 1915 Armenian Genocide. Former U.S. Ambassador to Armenia John Evans and former Artsakh Representative to the U.S. Robert Avetisyan discussed opportunities and challenges in diplomacy from the U.S. and Armenian perspective, respectively.

Dr. Khatchig Mouradian, the Library of Congress (LOC) Armenia and Georgia Area Specialist, shared the vast treasures of the Library’s growing Armenian collection. In addition to Dr. Mouradian, the second session participants also had lunch and chatted with former LOC Armenia and Georgia Area Specialist Dr. Levon Avdoyan.

Summer Academy participants were introduced to a wide range of career opportunities on Capitol Hill, international development, advocacy and consulting by successful Armenian Americans in their respective fields. Congressional Armenian Staff Association (CASA) leaders and members shared the journeys that led them to Capitol Hill and their impact on U.S. policymaking during Lucine Kouchakdjian Capitol Hill Days held each week. ANCA Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program Advisory Committee chair and Board members Tadeh Issakhanian and Monique Bolsajian, respectively, offered professional development seminars on networking, utilizing LinkedIn and preparing effective “elevator pitches.”

The ANCA’s Washington, D.C. team focused on best practices of Armenian American grassroots advocacy with intensive sessions on the organization’s 360-degree agenda to demand Azerbaijani accountability and reverse the Artsakh genocide, defend Armenia’s security and sovereignty and secure justice for the Armenian Genocide. Executive Director Aram Hamparian, Government Affairs Director Tereza Yerimyan, Policy Director Alex Galitsky and Communications Director Elizabeth Chouldjian led in-depth discussions on the policy priorities advanced on Capitol Hill, including mock meetings to share effective advocacy techniques for future congressional visits. ANCA National Grassroots Director Gev Iskajyan shared personal accounts of Azerbaijan’s 2023 genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh. ANCA IT Director Nerses Semerjian shared the myriad of ANCA tools of pro-Armenian advocacy and communication priorities to encourage broader Armenian American community civic participation and expand outreach to media and U.S. political leaders.

During both sessions, participants visited with all U.S. Senate and House offices, calling on congressional leaders to end U.S. military assistance to Azerbaijan, sanction Azerbaijani government officials for war crimes and secure the Aliyev regime’s release of Armenian captives.

The ANCA Summer Academy is named after Haroutioun and Elizabeth Kasparian in recognition of their lifetime of selfless service and sacrifice for the Armenian community and cause through a generous grant by their daughter and son-in-law, Arsho and Adour Aghjayan, and grandson, Nareg Aghjayan. In addition to ANCA staff, this year’s Kasparian Summer Academy support team included ANCA Programs Coordinators Garen Meguerditchian and Nareg Mesrobian, 2023 program alumnus Zaven Kouchakdjian and ANCA Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program alumni Shirag Ohannesian and Richard Minasian.

Participants stayed at the ANCA Aramian House, a landmark property in downtown Washington, D.C., which serves as the home and permanent headquarters of the ANCA’s signature youth programs. The Aramian House is named in honor of the late community leader and philanthropist Martha Aramian of Providence, Rhode Island.

The ANCA Haroutioun & Elizabeth Kasparian Summer Academy is part of an array of youth leadership and career development programs, including the Leo Sarkisian Internship Program, Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program, Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellowship and the ANCA Rising Leaders Program — which features the Lucine Kouchakdjian Capitol Hill Day.

In their own words: Summer Academy participants share their experiences in the innovative program

Individual videos of each participant are available on the ANCA YouTube channel.

“My experiences at the Kasparian Summer Academy and the memories I have made in my short time in D.C. have provided me with a background in advocacy and international relations. The people I met and the connections I made are ones I wish to build upon in the future, and moving forward, I aspire to take a more hands-on role in the ANCA and the world of grassroots advocacy.” — Andre Akopyan | Edmonds, WA

“Participating in the Haroutioun & Elizabeth Kasparian Summer Academy was an unforgettable experience. Along with meeting other Armenian youth and establishing connections I will undoubtedly carry moving forward, I had the opportunity to strengthen and develop advocacy skills that will allow me to contribute more heavily to the Armenian cause.” — Sophene Avedissian | Glendale, CA

“The ANCA Kasparian Summer Academy was both transformational and eye-opening. Collaborating with a dedicated group of peers and experts in Washington, D.C., showed me how our combined efforts can make a real difference. This experience reinforced my belief in the power of collective action and equipped me with the skills to advocate more effectively for the urgent needs of the Armenian community.” — Catherine Bosnoian | Glendale, CA

“My experience at the Kasparian Summer Academy has immensely affected me. This was an eye-opening experience to the careers available to me within government through my Armenian connections. The Kasparian Summer Academy has set me up to be an advocate for Armenia in whatever career path I choose.” — Luke Bottomley | Salem, NH

“My experience at the Haroutioun & Elizabeth Kasparian Summer Academy was one I will remember for the rest of my life. Although most people here have interests and professions other than mine, I learned there are still ways for me to influence and work with the government, even without studying law or political science. I got to learn the behind-the-scenes of the ANCA and how decisions in the government are made.” — Alex Demirdjan | Manhasset, NY

“Being in the Kasparian Summer Academy has taught me many invaluable skills and exposed me to the world of politics and the heartbreaking struggles within Armenia. I learned how significant collaboration and teamwork are by staying in the Aramian House and my time at Capitol Hill advocating with my group. I will take back a greater commitment to my future learning and appreciation for my culture and desire to help Armenians.” — Laura Forbes | Houston, TX

“My experience at the Kasparian Summer Academy was amazing. I met many wonderful Armenian people the same age as me, with whom I made many memories. I learned a lot about the current situation in Armenia and how to advocate for the people of Artsakh and Armenia. I learned about networking and also learned how to improve my public speaking skills.” — John Diran Gengozian | Waltham, MA

“The one week I spent at the Haroutioun & Elizabeth Kasparian Summer Academy has taught me so much about what it means to be an ethnic Armenian in the American political sphere. I’ve learned a lot about the hard work that goes behind passing any bill in Congress and why it’s so difficult to get meaningful legislation done. I hope to come home with a fuller understanding of our political process, and how we as Armenians can use it to advance our cause.” — Alec GeoSimonian | Van Nuys, CA

“My experience at the Kasparian Summer Academy was an unforgettable one. I felt that I was able to understand completely that my life’s passion is to help others, which confirmed with confidence the trajectory of the rest of my high school and potentially college career. I thoroughly enjoyed each and every day, including speakers, the day on Capitol Hill and spending time with my fellow interns all around D.C.” — Ella Ghazarian | Glendale, CA

“The ANCA Summer Academy was one of the most rewarding experiences because it not only immersed me in a political sphere but also allowed me to effectively use my voice to advocate for Armenian causes. Additionally, I was able to network and establish connections with dedicated Armenians to further advance Hai Tahd, as well as build friendships that will last for a long time.” — Yeva Grigoryan | Fairfax, VA

“The Kasparian Summer Academy was a once-in-a-lifetime experience I will carry with me for the rest of my life. I have learned so much about the importance of advocacy for the Armenian cause. I have made new friends from all across the country who are also passionate about the Armenian cause. I will take my newfound passion for advocacy and the betterment of Armenians worldwide into college and my professional life.” — Taleen Haleblian | Belmont, MA

“As hard as it is to pick, my favorite part of the program was meeting and learning from some of the most inspiring Armenians around D.C. As a first-generation immigrant, it was extremely empowering to see my people hold such valuable positions in powerful places, fueling my ambitions to seek similar paths in the future.” — Nensi Hayotsyan | North Hollywood, CA

“The skills that I have learned from my experience at the Kasparian Summer Academy I will take with me to other aspects in life. For example, I have improved my public speaking skills which I can use in everything from talking directly to people individually to giving presentations. I also improved my advocacy skills through this program by asking thought-provoking questions. Now in the future I will be more open to asking deeper and more challenging questions in all aspects of life.” — Aram Jabagchourian | San Mateo, CA

“Meeting other Armenian youth and forming connections I’ll carry with me was just one of the highlights of the program. Hearing from people who are actively working on Armenian issues and making a real difference was incredibly inspiring. I’m thankful for the chance to learn from such amazing individuals and look forward to applying everything I’ve learned as I head into my last year of high school.” — Stella Karsian | Porter Ranch, CA

“Getting to meet successful Armenians working at the U.S. Capitol and witnessing the domino effect of their presence in the government was truly eye-opening and inspiring.” — Talar Kerjikian | Markham, Ontario, Canada

“During my time at the Kasparian Summer Academy, I have learned so much more about the Armenian cause and the current issues surrounding Armenia and Artsakh. Also, I have learned a lot regarding the importance of networking and advocacy. This experience has inspired me to further help the Armenian cause and has been an eye-opener to possible future careers that seem very interesting, such as law and international relations.” — Siragan Kerkonian | Lincolnshire, IL

“My favorite experience was getting to see the Library of Congress’ archive of 14th-18th century Armenian texts. Getting to actually see the evidence of thousands of years’ worth of Armenian art, culture, perseverance and survival was surreal. Another amazing experience was being on Capitol Hill, pushing out policy memos and lobbying for the Armenian cause. It felt empowering to be actively promoting policies that would benefit all Armenians, especially those displaced from Artsakh.” — Samson Khachatryan | Glendora, CA

“My time in D.C. participating in the Haroution & Elizabeth Kasparian Summer Academy has been nothing short of wonderful. I’ve gained invaluable knowledge, made connections that will last a lifetime and experienced personal growth. Whether it was attending insightful lectures from political experts, lobbying on Capitol Hill or filming videos for the ANCA, every moment at the academy has been impactful. I am truly grateful for this opportunity and the lasting impressions it has left on me, both professionally and personally.” — Elena Khudaverdyan | Glendale, CA

“I enjoyed listening to the various successful and insightful speakers who provided valuable advice tailored to us as high school interns. Their lectures helped me understand that we as the youth are not only the leaders of the future, but we are the leaders of the present.” — Armen Kourkounian | Andover, MA

“I have learned so much about the deep-rooted struggles of our Armenian heritage, how to properly communicate to government officials and now to candidly network through an enduring lens. When I leave, I will remember how to advocate for my culture and engage myself in a variety of discussions regarding politics.” — Erica Kulogyan | Northridge, CA

“I loved walking into a room of strangers and feeling like I’ve known everyone forever.” — Sevana Martin | Glendale, CA

“I got to speak to many important people involving Armenia’s issue in the Caucasus region, as well as bring light to many about advocating for Armenian rights. I now have experience talking to politicians, lawyers, etc. that I otherwise never would have. When I return home, I will recommend ANCA to my friends and keep in touch with the Armenian world.” — Suren Mikoyan | Santa Clarita, CA

“During my time at the Kasparian Summer Academy, I not only made lifelong friends but also gained valuable knowledge through engaging activities, and most importantly, advocating for the Armenian cause on Capitol Hill. Living at the Aramian House added a special touch to the experience, creating a unique environment where I made the memories and connections that will stay with me for years to come.” — Karin Oruncakciel | Tarzana, CA

“One of the highlights of the Kasparian Summer Academy for me was gaining insights into advocacy for the Armenian cause and connecting with a diverse group of remarkable individuals.” — Tigran Poghosyan | Sherman Oaks, CA

“The most impactful part of the Kasparian Summer Academy was gaining confidence in my Armenian advocacy and persuasion skills by the end of our experience lobbying.” — Datev Tavidian | Kirkland, WA

“My favorite part of the Kasparian Summer Academy was meeting with the offices of my U.S. senators and representative. Having them listen to us made me realize that constituent voices really do matter.” — Alek Tekeyan | Frederick, MD

“My favorite part of the ANCA Kasparian Summer Academy was going to Capitol Hill and meeting with foreign affairs staffers. I felt that the experience allowed me to help staff members understand the importance of our cause by educating them on Armenia and Artsakh’s history.” — Sirahn Toufayan | Saddle River, NJ

“The ANCA taught me how to advocate to politicians in Congress. This program also improved my speaking skills, making me feel more comfortable talking to people than ever. I aspire to be more involved in our community and become a voice to help advocate for our people.” — Armen Turcotte | Westbrook, ME