A week in Daragyugh: A journey of heartfelt connections and lasting impact

This summer, through the AYF Internship program, I had the incredible opportunity to spend a week as a counselor at Camp Javakhk in Daragyugh, Georgia — a breathtaking village nestled in the mountains and home to a close-knit Armenian community. What I experienced during those seven days was nothing short of transformative, leaving an indelible mark on my heart that I will carry with me forever.

Daragyugh welcomed me with open arms, its warm and joyful spirit palpable from the moment I arrived. The village’s beauty was not just in its scenic landscapes but in the deep sense of community that resonated through every interaction. The people of Daragyugh, with their kindness and hospitality, made me feel like a part of their extended family, turning my short stay into an unforgettable journey.

One of the most profound aspects of my time in Daragyugh was the bond I formed with the children. From day one, they showered me with gifts — flower crowns, handmade jewelry, sweets and heartfelt cards. These tokens of affection were not just objects; they were symbols of the deep connections we formed and the mutual love we shared. Each day, I was touched by their thoughtfulness and generosity, realizing that these small gestures carried immense meaning.

The village’s vibrant youth — Erick, Aro, Narek, Grigor, Garo, Rob, Ando, Ani and so many others — filled each day with laughter, energy and genuine affection. These children, with their boundless enthusiasm and innocent joy, reminded me of the simple pleasures of life. Our days were filled with games, stories and moments of shared happiness that I will always treasure.

As the week drew to a close, I found it increasingly difficult to say goodbye. When the time came to pack my bags and drive away, I could not hold back the tears. The thought of leaving these children, who had so quickly become a significant part of my life, was overwhelming. The entire village — campers, ognakans and even the parents — expressed their gratitude in ways that moved me deeply. Their kindness and thankfulness were genuine and heartfelt, making my departure all the more bittersweet.

Throughout the week, many in the community expressed how meaningful this experience was for the children. However, I can’t help but feel that they impacted me far more than I could ever hope to impact them.

As soon as I left Javakhk, I put together a video to capture the essence of this unforgettable week. I hoped to reflect the laughter, love and warmth that these children brought into my life. But no video could ever fully encapsulate the depth of the bond we created. A piece of my heart will always remain in Daragyugh, tied to the memories of those beautiful days spent with the village’s youth.

This summer has been so meaningful, and I have already begun planning my schedule to ensure that I can return to Daragyugh with Camp Javakhk next year. The thought of reuniting with the children and the community fills me with anticipation and joy. I know that this is not a farewell but rather a “see you soon.” Until we meet again, Daragyugh, thank you for the memories, the friendships and the invaluable lessons. I eagerly look forward to the day our paths cross again.