Community NewsDiasporaYouth

AYF Washington, DC “Ani” Juniors celebrate Dyarentarach/Trndez

AYF DC "Ani" ChapterApril 21, 2025Last Updated: April 21, 2025
0 2 minutes read
The Hamazkayin Van Dance Ensemble performs “Ichkanatz”

I am Ungerouhi Victoria Penenian, the educational chair for the AYF Washington, D.C. “Ani” Junior Chapter. This past year has been very eventful, and I’d like to specifically focus on the month of February. During this time, we had many events related to the Armenian celebration of Dyarentarach/Trndez. Not only did Hamazkayin host a wonderful community celebration, but the “Ani” Junior Chapter also held an educational lecture to learn about the holiday. Through these events, we showed the value of Armenian traditions and holidays to the younger generation.

Dyaruntarach, also known as Trndez, celebrates the Feast of the Presentation of Christ at the Temple and heralds the arrival of spring. This year, Hamazkayin of Washington, D.C. hosted its second annual Dyaruntarach celebration on Sunday, February 9. Armenians from all across the D.C. area gathered to celebrate with singing, dancing and jumping over the fire. 

A highlight of the evening was a performance by the Hamazkayin D.C. “Van” Dance Group, under the direction of dance teacher Kayane Tatarian and assistant dance teacher Tamar Kolejian. The group beautifully performed the dances “Ichkanatz” and “Etchmiazin.” Additionally, students from Hamasdegh Armenian School and HMEM Scouts presented a traditional Dyaruntarach reenactment.

U. Carine Markarian teaches the dance “Etchmiazin”

The celebration did not end there. On Friday, February 21, members of the “Ani” Junior Chapter gathered for their first chapter meeting of the year, where they learned about the Armenian holiday of Dyaruntarach and participated in an Armenian cultural dance. I had the opportunity to provide a brief educational presentation about the holiday, which was followed by a dance workshop by U. Carine Markarian and me. Together, we taught the juniors how to perform “Etchmiadzin.”

To add to the fun, the regional educational board prepared a short trivia game about Armenian culture, covering everything from Armenian mountains to capitals and rivers. It was entertaining to watch juniors eagerly guess answers—and respond correctly to almost every question! 

Related Articles

The evening concluded with pizza and social time. Juniors chatted with their friends while U. Carine Markarian and U. Alina Aroush filmed a lighthearted Instagram reel for the “Ani” Juniors social media page. Juniors left that night with not only a greater understanding of Dyaruntarach/Trndez, but also with a new dance under their belts and the joy of spending time with their Armenian peers.

AYF DC "Ani" Chapter

AYF DC "Ani" Chapter

Founded in 1942, the AYF Washington DC “Ani” and “Sevan” chapters work to unite Armenian youth and organize activities in the DC, Maryland and Virginia area. The chapter has a Senior ("Ani") and Junior ("Sevan") chapter. The Washington DC “Ani” chapter sets out to achieve its goals and objectives throughout the year and hosts events like joint meetings between DMV juniors and juniors in Armenia, protests and other forms of political activism, an annual chapter anniversary dinner and fundraisers to benefit the homeland. The AYF-YOARF's five pillars (athletic, cultural educational, political, social) guide the chapter and help keep its membership active and at the forefront of the Armenian cause at all times.

AYF DC "Ani" ChapterApril 21, 2025Last Updated: April 21, 2025
0 2 minutes read
Photo of AYF DC "Ani" Chapter

AYF DC "Ani" Chapter

Founded in 1942, the AYF Washington DC “Ani” and “Sevan” chapters work to unite Armenian youth and organize activities in the DC, Maryland and Virginia area. The chapter has a Senior ("Ani") and Junior ("Sevan") chapter. The Washington DC “Ani” chapter sets out to achieve its goals and objectives throughout the year and hosts events like joint meetings between DMV juniors and juniors in Armenia, protests and other forms of political activism, an annual chapter anniversary dinner and fundraisers to benefit the homeland. The AYF-YOARF's five pillars (athletic, cultural educational, political, social) guide the chapter and help keep its membership active and at the forefront of the Armenian cause at all times.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

A magical evening of Armenian folk songs at Washington, DC’s Arabian Hall

April 21, 2025

The orphaned hero

April 21, 2025

Armenian Legal Center condemns Vatican University conference legitimizing Azerbaijan’s cultural appropriation of Armenian Christianity

April 18, 2025

Armenian romance authors reflect on love, identity and storytelling

April 16, 2025
Back to top button