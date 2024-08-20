Looking back at Detroit’s 16 AYF Olympic wins

As Detroit prepares to host its 10th AYF Olympic Games, the AYF “Kopernik Tandourjian” Chapter seeks its second straight and 17th overall Olympic victory after last year’s winning performance in Washington.

In the big picture, Providence leads all chapters with 41 wins, Detroit is second with 16, and Philadelphia rounds out the top three victory sweepstakes with seven wins.

It is interesting to note that, looking back to the initial years from the first Olympics in 1934 to Detroit’s first win in 1975, Providence won 26 of its 41 victories and retired seven cups.

With three years of consecutive wins needed to retire a cup, Detroit retired Olympic cups in 1978-1980,1993-1995 and 2000-2002.

Though the Olympics started in Brockton, Massachusetts in 1934, Detroit did not have a participant until 1938 when Frank Mugerdichian — representing then “Mourad Zavarian” — earned a bronze medal in hop, step and jump and a close second place silver medal to legendary Hal Berberian in the high jump.

Glancing at Detroit’s activities in those early days, two ladies stand out.

Sue Merian (now Arzoian) was dominant in dashes and long jump for six years starting in 1953. She totaled 90 points, all first place golds. She broke her own records and ultimately was crowned Olympic queen in 1967. There is a logic in saying that she was a role model for her niece, Nancy Gavoor. Sue’s coach was her sister Violet’s husband, Sonny Gavoor.

From 1947-1953, Evelyn Kourtjian (now McMillan) won or placed in tennis, broad jump, 50 yard dash and baseball throw. On two occasions, she was the only girl in tennis, so she had to play against the boys, winning gold and silver. Evelyn also won first in other events and finished in the top three in girls’ scoring in each of the years she participated. She finished those six years with 57 points. She was most deserving to be named Olympic queen in 1986.

Both ladies were groundbreakers for women’s presence and recognition in the games.

In the early years and many to follow, Sonny Gavoor was the lead coach and cheerleader for Detroit Olympic athletes and later served on the Olympic Governing Body for many years. His energy helped others get involved to help coach. Olympic participation from Detroit increased starting in the 1970s, an important platform that contributed to AYF growth in Detroit. George Panosian was the capable swim coach for many years, and others helped based on their experience.

Ron Avedesian, Al Sarkisian, Charley Shoshanian, Vaughn Solakian and Jerry Zakarian, alongside others, created a larger AYF support group of “AYF Boosters” made up of parents, relatives and alumni. That group was the initial support team for Junior and Senior Olympic participation and AYF growth, setting the groundwork for future AYF supporters.

Included in this group of lifetime AYFers is: Mike Crane, Harry Dakesian, Sharon Dardarian, Armen Derderian, Nancy Gavoor, Mike Kazarian, Ara Markarian, Laura Nighosian, Alec Sarafian, Greg Sarkisian, David Shahrigian, Mark Shooshanian, Movses Shrikian and Jill Tosoian.

1975 — First Detroit win, at home

Hosting its third Olympics in 1975, Detroit won its first Olympics with a record breaking 192 points — 72 in the pool on a rainy afternoon that forced the games to end early. Providence finished as runner up with 93 points.

Nancy Gavoor and Jill Tosoian were high scorers with 15 points each, symbolic of the years the best friends dominated on the track and in golf and swimming, respectively. Ultimately, both finished with 144 points, setting and then breaking records and currently tied for third place in women’s career scoring.

Swim events contributed the most to the KT success. The first-time winners were bolstered by golds and silvers from swimmers Mike Der Manuelian and Diane Panosian, each earning 13 points. Other pool multiple medalists were Anita Mouradian, Anahid Azizian, Steve Panosian, Diane Shoushanian and Aaron and Manse Tian.

Nancy’s 15 points and Mary Grigorian’s 10 points led the ladies on the track. Other standouts with multiple golds and silvers were Bedig Kupelian, Leo Merian and Jon Tarpinian. Sue Sarkisian won gold in golf and the 50 yard breaststroke.

1978 — Victory in New Jersey, first of three consecutive wins

After back-to-back Providence wins in 1976-77, Detroit won in New Jersey with 206 points, blocking a Varantian threepeat and cup retirement and becoming the first chapter to score more than 200 points.

High scorers were Jill Tosoian and Andrea Nranian, with Andrea setting enduring records in the 200 and 400 meter run.

In the pool, Dawn Tian, Diane Panosian, Mary Baghdoian and Maral Toukhanian earned gold and silver medals. Among the men, Aaron and Manse Tian and two relay teams won medals.

Pentathlon winners were cousins Nancy Gavoor and David Gavoor, Sonny’s nephew and Buddy’s son from New Jersey.

Greg Sarkisian captured five medals — two golds in the men’s relay, silvers in 400 meter and long jump and bronze in the 1500 meter run. In his years of participation, Greg won many medals in the dashes and long jump, continuing his dominance from his Midwest Junior Olympic days. He still holds the Midwest Junior Olympic long jump record of just over 20 feet.

Movses Shrikian in the hurdles and Tim Paulian in the dashes and high jump added points. Leon Merian continued his streak of gold and silver medals in dashes.

Versatile Mary Grigorian won in javelin and baseball throw, Nancy Gavoor and Robin Tarpinian finished 1-2 in the pentathlon, and Anahid Derbabian won distance gold.

With Andrea Nranian as a strong anchor, the Detroit women’s 4×200 meter relay team set the still standing mark of 1:52.6 with Nancy Gavoor, Mary Grigorian and Robin Tarpinian forming the talented foursome.

1979 — Second straight win in New York

The New York games saw a second straight Detroit win, led by high scoring Jill Tosoian who broke three swim marks, Andrea Nranian who set the still standing 100 meter dash mark, and Nancy Gavoor who was second in the pentathlon. Detroit tallied 179 points to Providence’s 107.

Dawn Tian and Maral Toukhanian won multiple gold and silver medals in the pool, and Aaron Tian added golds and silver from the men’s side. Leo Merian won the 100 and 200 meter dashes.

Other track and field medal winners were Tim Paulian, Movses Shrikian and Gary Panosian. David Mossoian again dominated tennis, not losing a set.

In track and field events, the KT ladies had a mix of medals from Romy Roupinian, Colette Gulian and Amalia Harazian. The Detroit girls’ relay track team set the enduring 4×100 meter relay mark of 51.8.

1980 — Retiring the cup at home

Back in Detroit for the games after five years, the KTs won in convincing style and became the first chapter other than Providence to retire a cup.

Jill Tosoian continued to rule golf, alongside Susan and Diane Sarkesian and Pat Sarkisian. Nancy Gavoor dominated in distance events. Robin Tarpinian took second in the pentathlon, and Mary Grigorian took first in baseball throw and javelin. In swimming, Jill Tosoian and Dawn Tian claimed gold, while Liz Thomasian added depth with silver and bronze, and Aaron and Manse Tian claimed silver.

On Sunday, Romy Roupinian and Annette Sirian scored points in the high jump and distance events. Leo Merian added medals in dashes and javelin. Long time Junior and Senior track standout Greg Sarkisian won points in distance events, and Matt Sarafian medaled in the pentathlon.

David Mossoian, a top high school tennis player in state tennis circles, added to the growing interest in tennis, winning his seventh straight gold before going pro.

1986 — Winning at home

Once again, Andrea Nranian was the high scorer in dashes and anchored the women’s 400 and 800 relay wins. Romy Roupinian won gold in the 1600 meter. Dawn Tian continued her gold medal ways in the swim freestyles on the way to a final total of 90 points in the Olympics, tied with Sue Merian. Laura Apkarian and Greg Nigoghosian added silvers and golds to another dominant Detroit swim flurry. Tam Kambodian ran away with golf gold. Daron Topouzian prevailed in discus, and Matt Sarafian scored points in dashes. Stepan Essayan took golds in high jump and triple jump and a silver in long jump. The men placed second in the 400 and 1600 relays. Dina Sarafian medaled in baseball throw and Dri Sarafian in the 1600 meter run with Romy Roupinian. In the ladies’ dashes, Kristen Kajoian, Romy Roupinian and Dori Avedesian prevailed.

1989 — Winning in Boston

In a back-and-forth afternoon between Detroit and Providence, Detroit won by some 15 points, led by David Shahrigian’s second of three pentathlon wins, high scorer Alec Sarafian with 15 points in the field events, and Erica Bokatzian’s 15 points in the 25, 50 and 100 freestyle swim events.

Co-captain with her brother Mike, Laurie Kazarian scored points in the shot put. Tina Merlino won gold in javelin and two silvers in shot and baseball throw. Nicole Arslanian and Nicole Stepanian took silver and bronze in golf. In the 200 and 400 meter runs, Anto Arslanian and Harry Dakesian won bronze. KTs took both men’s and women’s tug of war.

1993 — Diamond Jubilee at home

This was the 60th Olympics — referred to as the Diamond Jubilee — and the first of three straight wins for Detroit, earning a record 210 points.

Sprinter Ann Dzeroogian’s three golds, Greg Karapetian’s three golds in the pool and Alec Sarafian’s three golds in field events — shot, discus and javelin — gave Detroit three 15 point performances.

Detroit pool dominance continued. Between his three first-place wins and the relays, Greg Karapetian tallied five golds. Adding to the hometown tally in swimming, Detroit’s brother-sister duo Sona and Andrew Shoushanian scored points, along with Vivian Balian and Mike Kazarian.

Hayko Ekmekjian prevailed in dashes and hurdles with a gold and two silvers. Tina Merlino took firsts in baseball throw and javelin along with a second in shot put, earning 13 points.

1994 — Winning in Providence

Trailing by some 30 points going into the late afternoon events, Detroit rallied to win by 15 points (202-187) over the green machine.

Greg Karapetian again dominated with 15 points in the pool, and Andrew Shoushanian added a bronze.

Jeff Bagian set records in the 800 and 1600 meter run. Sevag Vartanian and Vahan Bagdasarian tallied in shot put and javelin. Anto Arslanian added more silver dash medals to his year-after-year Olympic presence.

In women’s events, Tina Merlino won first in javelin and seconds in shot put and baseball throw. Lisa Kupelian took her second straight golf medal. Ann Dzeroogian took medals in dashes, while Becky Couyoumjian added two track golds and a silver.

In the late afternoon, with KT notably behind, Alec Sarafian and Armen Derderian finished 1-2 in the pentathlon, and Derderian anchored a winning men’s 4×400 relay, kickstarting a Detroit rally. Then the Detroit girls won the 4×100 and 4×200 relays, and the men won tug of war — Detroit never lost a tug of war in the history of the event.

Alec Sarafian remembers with a smile: “We did not have big numbers as participants, but we had good quality. It was a great win on Providence turf and a super halleh at the dance.”

1995 — Threepeat in Philly

For the third straight year gaining more than 200 points, the KTs retired their second cup. This was the year that the KTs wore their still revered t-shirts: “Three-peats—Any Questions?”

Raffi Karapetian continued his family’s dominance in the pool with three golds, and teammate Natalie Najarian added 15 more, breaking three records. Distance runners Jeff Bagian and Anto Arslanian (dashes, long jump) added three golds each.

Lisa Kupelian and Liz Shoushanian again placed 1-2 in golf. Tina Merlino took first in javelin and the baseball throw and second in the shot put. Ann Dzeroogian and Jenny Jacobs won golds and silvers in the distance events. John Fundukian won the 800 and placed second in the other distance events. Armen Derderian won second in the pentathlon.

Alec Sarafian totalled 95 points and later became a frequent chapter coach. “Retiring the cup in Philly was great, but it was almost anti-climatic after the upset win in Providence in ‘94. Beating Providence at home added significantly to the momentum we brought to Philly,” he remembers.

1998 — Tenth win in Chicago

The KTs broke the double digit mark in Olympic wins in nearby Chicago, with their fourth Olympic win in six years (with Providence winning in the other three years).

Once again, Raffi Karapetian and Anto Arslanian were high scorers in dash and high jump. Standout Jenny Jacobs added three golds.

On Friday, KTs dominated golf with Nick Katcherian’s second and a 2-3-4 finish by Lisa Kupelian, Mel Vartanian and Jenny Tosoian, as well as Ani Kamar’s gold in tennis.

The headline for Tom Vartabedian’s article was, “Four Karapetians Make Waves,” noting the Karapetian kids — Raffi, Haig, Steve and Seena — and their multi-medal wins in the pool with the support of Sosi Hagopian, Jen Tosoian and Nick Katcherian.

Sunday’s track and field saw continued medal performances from Armen Derderian, Rich Apkarian, Vahan Bagdasarian, Dikran Callan, Taline Hagopian and Stefanie Sherman.

2000 — A win at home

With an astounding 292 points, the KTs won at home and amassed an overwhelming 121 points in the pool. Fifteen chapters participated with the other 14 chapters totaling 304 points!

Swimmers Raffi Karapetian and Lauren Najarian had three golds each, Sara Ornazian won three golds in track events and Armen Derderian won the pentathlon, each putting up 15 points.

Vahan Bagdasarian took gold in javelin and placed fourth in the shot put, Matt Simonian won a bronze in dashes and the men’s relay took gold and silver.

Tom and Charlie Stamboulian took first and second in the distance competition.

Taline Hagopian took second in the girl’s pentathlon, and Ann Dzeroogian, Samantha Essian, Jenny Jacobs and Maggie Ornazian won golds, and Talin Mishigian took bronze in track and field.

2001 — A second straight win in Boston

Sara Ornazian in dashes and Greg Karapetian both continued their dominance with 15 points each as Detroit defeated second place Providence for its 12th Olympic trophy. Seena Karapetian, Sosi Hagopian, Nick Katcherian and Dikran Callan won golds and silver in the pool. Maggie Ornazian took gold in the shot put and silver in discus. Armen Derderian took golds in the 100 and 200 meter runs, adding to his 74 point Olympic total. Tom Stamboulian took silvers in two distance runs and bronze in the other. Samantha Essian dominated hurdles and long jump for golds. Aaron Broglin prevailed with gold and bronze in shot put and discus. Kristen Stamboulian took firsts in the 800 and 1600 and second in the 400 meter events. Lisa Kupelian and Nick Katcherian dominated in golf.

2002: An Olympics cup retired in Philly

Impacted by rain, some events were canceled this year.

Greg Karapetian’s trek to his all-time men’s sixth place total of 134 points continued with golds in swim. Detroit’s dominance in the pool continued with Nick Katcherian, Dikran Callan, Jen Tosoian and Sena Karapetian taking firsts and seconds. Tom Stamboulian led the Sunday events with his enduring 3200 meter run record and wins in the 800 and 1600 meter runs. His sister Kristen added three silver medals in the 400, 800 and 1600 meter runs, and she ran a strong anchor to the women’s 4×200 meter relay win.

2011: A win in Chicago

After a drought, the KTs won their 14th cup with 181 points, a 52 point win over Philadelphia. Detroit domination in the pool continued with swimmers Mike Zennedjian and Caroline Arakelian taking three golds each. Caroline sets records in the 50 and 100 yard freestyles, and her 100 yard mark still stands today. Mel Topouzian scored points in the 100 yard free and butterfly. Sam Tanielian won three golds in the men’s distance events, with Jack Kosaian, Aram Cholakian and Peter Crane adding silvers.

Armen Topouzian and Alec Kourtjian placed in the javelin. Ara Markarian and Araxie Toussounian placed second in the respective pentathlons. Arev Toussounian was first in javelin. Mel Markarian took medals in triple jump and long jump. Sareen Bagdasarian took medals in the baseball throw and high jump. Stephanie Dolik won gold in tennis.

2014: A win at home

Olympics win number 15 came at home over Providence and New Jersey, with 170 points to Providence’s 118. Notable, as Bob Tutunjian points out, is that the KTs only had seven golds, gaining the win with 15 silver and 15 bronze medals.

In the pentathlon, Knar Topouzian won the women’s and Shant Topouzian the men’s second place silver. Golds went to Steph Dolik in tennis and Marina Pilibosian’s 50 meter run.

Mel Topouzian took three silvers in the pool. Silvers also went to Karoun Tcholakian and Lauren Yangouyian, and Talia Oknayan took the bronze. Tamar Changelian and Karoun Tcholakian took multiple bronze medals. The women’s team took second in the 4×25 relay. Nick Dolik took silvers, Raffi Markarian a bronze and the men’s team both swimming relay silvers. Mher Tcholakian, Aram Cholakian, Mike Nercesian, Ara Markarian and Sasoun Tcholakian won medals in the track events. Marina Pilibosian took gold in the 50 meter run and silver in the 100. Arev Toussounian took third in the javelin. Sareen Bagdasarian earned three points in the baseball throw and high jump. Aram Najarian won gold in tennis.

2023: A Washington win

After a nine-year drought ,the KTs won big in the nation’s capital with 151 points in Sunday events and 49 points in Friday events. The Detroit gang won all five track relays for the second straight year.

“The kids were great, a lot of spirit and a sense of family. We traveled well with 42 participants,” said Ara Markarian, who shared coaching duties with Armen Derderian and Michael Kazarian.

Fifty meter dash record holder Mel Sarafian took three golds in the dashes. Knar Topouzian again had three golds in field events (she has the most points among competing female athletes) and Sasoun Tcholakian won the pentathlon for the third straight year.

Mike Kazarian said, “On Friday, we had Taleen Bowman in golf, a great second place in tennis by Mike Kadian, Hailey Gillett and Natalya Katcherian in the pool for the girls with double digit medal wins. We added gold and silver in the swim relays. Armen Vartanian was super.”

Sunday showed the Detroit teams’ depth, as coach Armen Derderian notes: “This team was special. In track and field, we won the men’s and women’s relays. Mary Coburn, Mano Karjian, Garen Vartanian, Van Saroukhanian and Talene Nercesian were consistent on the track.”

Sixteen Olympic wins, three cups retired and a lifetime of memories and friendships form the background of Detroit hosting its 10th Olympic Games. The KTs are now seeking a 17th win and two in a row while looking forward to traveling to Boston next year! There’s nothing like the AYF Olympics!

In conclusion, a big thanks to two lifetime AYFers!

Thanks to Detroit’s Greg Sarkisian, whose participation in the Junior and Senior Olympics included years of golds and silvers in the dashes and long jump. Greg still holds the AYF Junior Olympics Midwest long jump record of just over 20 feet — made some 50 years ago in Racine. Greg’s memory of Detroit Olympic activities is truly amazing.

Thanks also to Bob Tutunjian, a Boston alum who has articles and records from virtually all of the Olympics. Bob has also written Olympic articles for many years; his “Coach’s Corner” column in the Olympic insert is always a first read.

Wishing all a good time in Detroit!

Detroit’s Olympic record holders

Over the years, Detroit Olympic participants have made their marks in the record books, notably among the ladies.

All-Time Women’s Records

In the category of all-time best women’s records, there are a total of 25 women’s records, recorded and maintained. Of the 25, 22 are individual marks and three are team marks. Detroit ladies have seven of the 22 individual marks and all three of the team records. These seven individual records include all of the track records except for the hurdles.

Leading the Detroit women’s history with three individual records is Andrea Nranian (now Dr. Andrea Taweel) who set the 200 meter dash and 400 meter run mark in 1978 and the 100 meter dash mark in 1979. She also anchored the girls’ 4×200 and 4×100 meter relay marks in 1978 and 1979, respectively.

Andrea was a standout all-state trackster at Dearborn High School and followed with a full track scholarship and distinctive track career at Indiana University where she earned her doctorate in instructional technology.

At Dearborn High, she was the Michigan Indoor State gold medal champion in the 60 yard event. At Indiana she earned a silver in the 60 meter run during the annual state of Indiana college and university track meet.

Andrea recalls AYF days with fondness. “We had a lot of fun. I made many friends, and I felt proud. I have always thanked God for those days and my life. I hope this year’s Detroit Olympics is most successful.”

Taleen Shahrigian’s (now Dr. Taleen Shahrigian ( DO ) 2012 performance in Boston set records in the 800 and 1600 meter runs.

“Olympics is a super memory with my teammates and family. I was happy to help my chapter. I appreciated being part of the Olympic spirit,” she recalls. Taleen’s father David is a three time pentathlon winner with a total of 82 points.

Like Andrea in high school, Taleen set distance marks and earned all-state track recognition at Northville High School.. She is a member of the high school sports hall of fame and a distance standout with the University of Michigan’s Big Ten women’s track championship team, where she earned women’s all Big Ten track scholastic honors.

Chicago’s 2019 games saw Melanie Sarafian set the 50 meter dash mark with a time of 6.41. Like her cousin Taleen, she was a standout member of the Northville High School track team, dominating in area and state sprint and relay events.

“Setting the AYF mark was a great feeling, but last year’s win in Washington was what it is all about. The team, we won, what a feeling,” Mel remembers.

Last year in Washington, Mel was again a 15 point top scorer in the dashes and part of the two teams that took both girls’ relays. In six years of participation she has 76 points.

Caroline Arakelian set the still standing 100 yard freestyle swim mark in 2011, as well as the 50 yard record, which was broken in 2018. She was a 15 point scorer that year with a win in the 50 yard backstroke.

Alec Sarafian remembers well. “Caroline was 17 when she set the 100 record by taking 2.3 seconds off the record set in 2003. Her brother Nick was a super swimmer also, from a swimming family, but he never participated in AYF. Caroline had a fully prestigious collegiate swim career,” he said.

Caroline had a full swim scholarship at Queens University of Charlotte, joined by her brother. In Division 2 national swim championships in 2015, they both set records in individual and relay competitions. In an NCAA release, her coach was quoted saying: “Caroline is a downright inspiration. She is a great leader.”

In 1978, Detroit set the 4×200 meter relay mark with Andrea Nranian, Nancy Gavoor, Mary Grigorian and Robin Tarpinian.

Nancy Gavoor enjoyed the flashback: “In those days, we were on a mission. Dad had routine practices, and teams had a sense of family. Mary and Robin were dynamite.”

In 1979, Andrea Nranian, Liz Aranosian, Nancy Gavoor and Jane Siedlik combined to set the 4×100 relay record in a win over second place Montreal.

Greg Sarkisian recalls, “That was a super effort. Montreal had a strong foursome, but our four were dominant runners in the 70s in any track event. Andrea was Andrea, but Liz, Nancy and Jane were always top point getters in any Olympics they were part of.”

The 100 yard freestyle relay swim mark was set in 1984 with Dawn Tian, Jill Tosoian, Laura Apkarian and Annette Sirian.

“That was definitely a highlight of our Olympics days. Let’s remember that also that year Laura set records in the 25 yard butterfly and 50 yard freestyle,” Dawn said.

Dawn started swimming at six years old, and she and her brothers virtually lived at a swim club near home. She was a top swimmer in the Livonia area high school competition and was untouchable in breaststroke and freestyle, whether in high school or AYF circles.

The Tians — Dawn, Manse and Aaron — were dominant swimmers in their day, coming from a family of true AYF supporters, noted swimmers and tennis players.

Community activist Annette remembers the day vividly, 40 years later: “It was a great feeling to swim with that trio. Dawn, Laura and Jill were awesome swimmers. Dawn and Jill swam and won gold for many years. AYF days, fun days — we had a lot of spirit.”

All Time Men’s Records

Detroit has five individual men’s Olympic records and two team records.

In 1994, Jeff Bagian set the 800 meter run mark (1.56.9) in Providence, sparking Detroit’s upset over Providence.

Detroit Junior and Senior Olympic standout and coach Mike Kazarian offers an observation about “back then”: “Jeff was one of our horses for a number of years. He was a dedicated member, athlete and cheerleading teammate.”

A 2002 Detroit win in Philadelphia saw Tom Stamboulian set the 3200 meter run mark, one of the team’s highlights as it retired another Olympic cup.

“Looking back, Tom and his sister Kristen added many track points to Detroit’s sheet and added to the Detroit spirit with team camaraderie and a contagious spirit. He was one of our best,” said Alec Sarafian.

Greg and Raffi Karapetian hold three of the five individual swim records and a total of 209 Olympic points between them. Add brother Steve and sister Seena’s gold and silver medals, and you have a Karapetian family total of close to 300 points, more than many chapters have totaled over the years.

In his last year, Steve transferred to Washington AYF as part of an ANCA internship. He was a high scorer in that Olympics.

KT coach Armen Derderian adds his perspective: “I can’t think of any family that has scored so many points. It’s an awesome achievement. More so, they were outstanding AYF members by all measures.”

Greg, who is fifth in the all-time men’s scoring list with 134 points, set the 50 yard backstroke mark in 1995, a highlight in Detroit’s cup retirement.

Raffi’s 50 yard freestyle mark was set in 1991 and the 100 yard freestyle mark in 1998. In 2000, Raffi qualified for the Olympic trials, and despite falling just short, he earned a world ranking.

In swim relay events, Detroit holds the 200 yard free relay record from 1998 and the 200 yard medley record from 2000.

In 1998, the foursome was Raffi, Greg, Steve and Dikran Callan. In 2000, it was the Brothers 3 and Brian Najarian.