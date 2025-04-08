ANCA welcomes Congressional Armenian Caucus call for Armenian prisoner release, Armenia security guarantees

WASHINGTON—A powerful bipartisan letter by 25 members of the Congressional Armenian Caucus has called on Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz to secure the release of Armenian prisoners illegally held in Azerbaijan and strengthen U.S. policy safeguarding Armenia’s sovereignty and security as part of expanded engagement in the South Caucasus, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

The letter, led by Congressional Armenian Caucus leaders Frank Pallone (D-NJ), David Valadao (R-CA), Brad Sherman (D-CA) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), comes in the wake of recent Armenia-Azerbaijan peace announcements, which have largely stalled due to subsequent Azerbaijani add-ons and preconditions demanding changes in the Armenian Constitution and the dismantling of the OSCE Minsk Group. The letter urges decisive American leadership in deterring Azerbaijani aggression and addressing obstacles to a just and lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

“The ANCA welcomes the sustained bipartisan Congressional pushback against Azerbaijani attempts to force unilateral concessions, a deeply flawed and patently false peace, on Armenia at the point of a gun,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian.

“Shoulder to shoulder with our Congressional allies and coalition partners, we hold that any dialogue toward a durable and just peace must provide for the collective and protected return of Armenians to Artsakh, ensure the removal of all Azerbaijani forces from Armenian territory, maintain international monitoring on Armenia’s borders, secure Azerbaijan’s release of Armenian hostages, protect Artsakh’s Armenian Christian heritage, resist Azerbaijani attempts to force Armenian constitutional changes and defend Syunik as an integral part of sovereign Armenia.”

In their letter, the lawmakers emphasized the need for immediate and concrete U.S. engagement to prevent backsliding in the peace process and to push for the release of Armenian captives. “We also strongly agree with Secretary Rubio’s statement that ‘now is the time to commit to peace’ in the South Caucasus and NSA Waltz’s call to ‘finalize this peace deal now, release the prisoners, and work together to make the region more secure and prosperous,’” wrote the Representatives, underscoring the urgency of U.S.-led confidence-building measures.

They further emphasized Armenia’s geopolitical shift and the critical role of the U.S. in ensuring regional stability: “Securing a lasting peace in the South Caucasus is a national security imperative and directly in line with President Trump’s global peace initiatives. Considering Azerbaijan’s ongoing threats toward Armenia…the United States has a responsibility to pursue important confidence and security-building measures.”

Joining Congressional Armenian Caucus leaders Frank Pallone, David Valadao, Brad Sherman and Gus Bilirakis in co-signing the letter are Representatives Gabe Amo (D-RI), Judy Chu (D-CA), Jim Costa (D-CA), Laura Friedman (D-CA), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), Mike Lawler (R-NY), Susie Lee (D-NV), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Seth Magaziner (D-RI), Jim McGovern (D-MA), Dave Min (D-CA), Kevin Mullin (D-CA), Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Chellie Pingree (D-ME), Linda Sánchez (D-CA), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Brad Schneider (D-IL), Haley Stevens (D-MI) and Lori Trahan (D-MA).

On April 1-2, over 100 Armenian American advocates participating in ANCA Advocacy Days, mobilized support for the Armenian Caucus letter to Secretary Rubio and National Security Advisor Waltz, among a broad range of pro-Armenian policy priorities.

Advocates also pressed for the imposition of Global Magnitsky sanctions on Azerbaijani officials for war crimes, a complete cut-off of U.S. military aid to Baku, U.S leadership to secure Azerbaijan’s immediate release of Armenian prisoners, and robust U.S. support for the safe and internationally protected right of return for Armenians forcibly displaced from Artsakh. Participants additionally urged Congressional action to bolster Armenian Genocide education efforts to help prevent future atrocities globally and to counter Turkey and Azerbaijan’s international campaign of genocide denial.