Armenia Tree Project celebrates 30 years with exclusive commemorative trip to Armenia

Armenia Tree Project (ATP) is thrilled to announce a once-in-a-lifetime commemorative trip to Armenia from May 14-20, 2025, celebrating 30 years of environmental stewardship, community development and global impact.

Since its founding in 1994 by Carolyn Mugar, ATP has planted nearly nine million trees and fostered deep-rooted connections between Armenia and the diaspora. This May, supporters are invited to experience the heart of ATP’s mission firsthand, surrounded by the landscapes, people and progress that define three decades of growth.

Trip highlights include:

A ceremonial planting of ATP’s nine millionth tree alongside founder Carolyn Mugar and local communities

Exclusive tours of ATP’s tree nurseries and reforestation sites in the Lori and Tavush regions

Heartwarming visits to ATP-supported villages and schools where environmental education and economic development are thriving

An unforgettable 30th anniversary celebration in Yerevan with special guests, local music and community leaders

Optional excursions to Lake Sevan, Dilijan and other scenic regions for those extending their stay



“This trip is not just about celebrating the past, it’s about investing in Armenia’s future,” said Jeanmarie Papelian, executive director of Armenia Tree Project. “We’re excited to bring together friends, partners and supporters to witness the tangible change ATP has cultivated and inspire the next generation of climate and community advocates.”

Participants will connect with ATP’s dedicated team in Armenia, gain insight into the organization’s long-term vision, and see how every tree planted contributes to environmental justice and economic opportunity.

Space is limited and registration is open now. For details and to reserve your spot, visit: www.armeniatree.org/30thArmenia

About Armenia Tree Project

Armenia Tree Project (ATP) has been empowering Armenia’s communities and landscapes since 1994. Through reforestation, environmental education and rural development, ATP has planted millions of trees and supported sustainable, local solutions to climate change and socio-economic needs. ATP is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts, with an office in Yerevan, Armenia. For more information, please visit ArmeniaTree.org, or email Info@ArmeniaTree.org.