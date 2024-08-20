Call for AYF Olympics Special Issue Page Sponsors

WATERTOWN, Mass.—Over Labor Day Weekend, the Detroit “Kopernik Tandourjian” AYF Chapter and Olympics Steering Committee will welcome athletes and supporters to the Motor City, the heart of Motown, for the 2024 AYF Olympic Games.

The host hotel, GM’s Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center, is located on the riverfront and within walking distance from Detroit’s food, music and culture scene. Along with the athletic games and entertainment, guests can visit the Motown Museum, Detroit Institute of Art, Henry Ford Museum and more.

In honor of this 90th AYF Olympic Games, the Armenian Weekly team will publish its annual AYF Olympics Special Issue in the coming weeks.

The special issue, which is scheduled for publication on September 28, will feature in-depth articles by dedicated and longtime Weekly contributors Bob Tutunjian, Mark Gavoor and Harry Derderian, among other contributors, and pictures by a team of photographers, including Arev Kaligian.

As part of this beloved and highly-anticipated special tradition, the Armenian Weekly is once again asking generous community members and loyal readers to support the publication of this commemorative, pull-out issue by becoming a page sponsor for $100.

Checks should be made payable to “The Armenian Weekly” and mailed to 80 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, MA. 02472. If you choose this option, please email editor@armenianweekly.com with the subject line “AYF Special Issue Sponsor” and note the names of the page sponsor(s) as they should appear in the AYF Olympics Special Issue.

The Armenian Weekly is also inviting athletes and spectators alike, especially AYF members, to write about their experiences and memories at this year’s 90th Olympic Games. Articles and accompanying photographs should be emailed to editor@armenianweekly.com. The deadline for submissions is September 15.