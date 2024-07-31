“I got up, I’m ready to fight for Armenia.”

These powerful words, written by 13-year-old Maral Melkonian for the Armenian Weekly in 1996, have become a rallying cry for new generations of activists. They carry through time, influencing all those who hear them. While her family and our nation lost Maral much too soon in 2015, her simple yet profound message of selfless dedication to our homeland continues through the ANCA Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellowship. As this year’s program fellow, I am determined to carry forward this legacy throughout my life.

Speaking with her parents, Ara and Haikanouche, I was struck by the parallels between Maral’s life and my own. Both of us, raised on the East Coast, found our purpose in our AYF chapters and as proud members of our community. From a young age, we understood the weight of the responsibility we bear as diasporans, the duty to give back to our people in every way possible.

Maral’s commitment to her heritage was unwavering. She embraced opportunities to serve locally through the Hamasdegh Armenian School, Homenetmen and AYF. In the homeland, she participated in Birthright Armenia, where she worked with children at the Naregatsi Art Institute in Artsakh and the Khnko Aper National Children’s Library in Yerevan. Upon her return, she volunteered with the ANCA office in D.C., advocating for the Armenian Cause abroad. Her dedication to bridging the gap between the diaspora and our ancestral homeland serves as a guiding light, laying the path for young Armenians just like me.

Like Maral, I’ve always been an active community member, whether through my local St. Illuminator’s Armenian Apostolic Church, the AYF or my advocacy work with the ANCA. Being chosen as the Maral Melkonian Avetisyan fellow this year has given me a new perspective on my activism, insights into our collective cause and what it takes to reach the halls of power, all of which push me to reach even greater heights, toward our north star — a free, independent, strong and prosperous Armenia.

Maral’s legacy serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of dedication. She balanced her Armenian identity and passion for the cause with her personal aspirations, graduating from the University of Maryland, College Park, with a Bachelor of Arts in English and later marrying her husband, Tigran Avetisyan. Yet, through it all, she remained steadfast in her commitment to her roots. As I follow in Maral’s footsteps, I am inspired to devote myself fully to the Armenian people and cause. Whether through my work, studies or advocacy, I pledge to give my all, just as Maral did throughout her life.

Now, more than ever, we must pick ourselves up and rise together to preserve our heritage, as Maral did, and to build a brighter future for generations to come. In Maral’s spirit, we continue to stand tall — proud Armenians united in our mission to serve our beloved homeland — fighting for our nation.

When I Wake Up

When I wake up, I look forward

to a good day.

When I wake up, I look forward

to telling more people about Armenia.

When I wake up, I look forward

to fight for Armenia.

When I wake up, I look forward

to tell people to help Armenia.

When I wake up, I hope a child

from Armenia gets food.

When I wake up, I look forward

to no more genocide.

I got up. I am ready to fight

for Armenia.

— Maral Melkonian, age 13

AYF Washington D.C. “Sevan” Juniors

The Armenian Weekly, April 20, 1996