AHARI hosts Camp Haiastan campers and counselors

PROVIDENCE, R.I.—More than 100 AYF Camp Haiastan campers and counselors visited the Armenian Historical Association of Rhode Island (AHARI) Museum on July 10 and 24.

They toured the museum’s two exhibits — “R.I. Armenians Discovering the Past & Looking to the Future” and “Food, Glorious Food” — and formed mini-teams for trivia and a scavenger hunt. The campers were also treated to a presentation about the production of ready-to-use lifesaving food by local NGO Edesia.

The campers were engaged and respectful and seemed to love the challenge of the scavenger hunt and the trivia game. They made suggestions for the museum enthusiastically, including exhibits on Armenian sports, contemporary news about Artsakh and details on how Genocide survivors built Camp Haiastan.

The team at AHARI was pleased to host the visitors from AYF Camp Haiastan at the museum and looks forward to more visits from campers. “We were all impressed by the campers’ sincere interest in our heritage,” said Martha Jamgotchian, chair of the AHARI Board of Directors. “And I was most impressed by their thoughtful suggestions for the museum.”

The campers and counselors had a full Armenian day in Rhode Island, including visits to the State House, the monument at North Burial Ground and Sts. Vartanantz Church.