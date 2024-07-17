Homenetmen Florida chapter celebrates a championship comeback

Victory, victory, victory! The Homenetmen Florida chapter returned to the Navasartian Games with a triumphant spirit this year, clinching championships in peewee basketball and bantam soccer and basketball. This outstanding performance not only highlighted the athletic prowess of our young athletes but also showcased the strength of our community.

With an impressive turnout of 50 members, including 20 dedicated athletes, the chapter made a strong statement in this year’s competitions. For the second consecutive year, we were honored as the “Most Improved Chapter,” a testament to the hard work and commitment from everyone involved. Additionally, the chapter ranked fourth overall among all participating chapters, reinforcing our competitive spirit and camaraderie.

Our success can be attributed to the exceptional guidance of our coaching staff — Vahe and Raffy led our soccer teams, while Dalita and Vanig inspired our basketball players. Their dedication and expertise have played a crucial role in fostering a positive environment where athletes can thrive and develop their skills. A huge thanks to our dedicated parents who supported their kids in every way possible.

The peewee basketball athletes were: Andre Balaban, Lucas Aram Boyajian, Jonathan Kochkerian, Maverick Murphy, Max Murphy, Aram Tirinkian, Aren Tokatlian-Maltez and Nadya Yaghjian.

The peewee soccer athletes were: Andre Balaban, Lucas Aram Boyajian, Arev Garibian, Jonathan Kochkerian, Maverick Murphy, Max Murphy, Aram Tirinkian, Aren Tokatlian-Maltez, Nadya Yaghjian and Nayiri Yaghjian.

The bantam basketball and soccer athletes were: Adam Danielian, Gabriel Balaban, Razmig Yaghjian, Zareh Tirinkian, Ara Garibian, Narine Tokatlian-Maltez, Joseph Kochkerian, Gavin Arshak Boyajian and Xander Ara Jamgochian.

The excitement of returning to competition after a challenging period was palpable among our athletes. Many expressed their joy at reconnecting with friends and the thrill of victory. “We improved by working better as a team,” said Joseph Kochkerian. Adam Danielian remarked, “The best part of the weekend was grabbing rebounds over tall people and our defense in soccer holding it down.”

I asked the athletes, “What was one thing this weekend that made you feel proud as an Armenian athlete?” Brothers Max and Maverick Murphy both answered, “Meeting and making new friends, being a goalie in soccer and winning an Armenian championship.” I also asked athlete Narine Tokatlian-Maltez what her hopes are for next year’s games in Chicago, and she said, “To recruit more friends for teams to play.” Finally, I asked the few athletes who attended last year’s Navasartian Games to compare how they think our chapter has improved since then. “We trained super hard and won it all,” Adam responded. “We won four more trophies to bring home this year!” Narine added.

As we celebrate these achievements, we look forward to building on our success and continuing to foster a love for sports within our community. The Homenetmen Florida chapter is more than just a team; it is a family dedicated to nurturing young talent and promoting unity through athletics.

With our sights set on the future, we invite everyone to join us on this journey, as we aim for even greater heights in the upcoming seasons. Thank you to the hosting chapter Homenetmen Providence for a great year. Here’s to teamwork, friendship and the joy of sports! See you all next year in Chicago!