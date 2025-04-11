Calling young Armenian writers: IALA’s Young Armenian Poets Awards now open

The International Armenian Literary Alliance, in partnership with h-pem, is proud to open the 2025 Young Armenian Poets Awards in honor of Tamar Asadourian, an annual contest that recognizes and provides a platform for exceptional Armenian writers between the ages of 14 and 18.

In his poem, “Motto,” which was published in 1939, the German dramatist and poet Bertolt Brecht asks the important question, “In dark times / Will there also be singing?” to which he responds, “Yes, there will be singing. / About the dark times.” This year’s prompt asks students to consider the ways in which we “sing” in response to “dark times,” whether they be personal or public in nature. What does our singing look and sound like? What must it preserve and celebrate and why?

IALA encourages submissions from any young writer who identifies as Armenian, no matter gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, disability, religious belief, national origin, socio-economic class, educational background, personal style/appearance, citizenship and immigration status, or political affiliation.

Submissions will be read by IALA Advisory Board members and judges Gregory Djanikian, Armine Iknadossian and Raffi Wartanian. This year, a total of $600 will be granted to the authors of the three top poems selected by the judges ($200 for each author). Winning poems will be published online on IALA and h-pem’s respective websites in the fall of 2025. Winning authors will be invited to read their work at IALA’s annual Emerging Writers Showcase. Finally, the winning authors will receive a copy of Tamar Asadourian’s poetry collection, I remember you my future…

IALA is looking to honor work that exhibits invention, technical skill and the emergence of a unique voice or vision. The deadline for submissions is 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on April 30, 2025. You can learn about submission guidelines, read previous winning poems, and submit work here.

“What’s really extraordinary about the Young Armenian Poets Awards is how it has not only managed to find and celebrate some of the most talented young voices among us but also how it has provided a launchpad for their growth in the literary world. In many ways, entering the competition is like joining a family,” says YAPA Founder and Director Alan Semerdjian.

“YAPA was one of the most important turning points of my life. Submitting to the contest introduced me to a vibrant community of other Armenian writers and instilled a new wave of cultural passion I carry with me in my current projects,” said 2023 YAPA Winner Vladimir Mkrtchian.

YAPA is made possible by a generous donation from members of Tamar’s family, Sam and Tamig Ekizian.

Tamar Asadourian (1980-2020) was an accomplished pianist, author and artist. At 16, she performed at Carnegie Hall, and was acclaimed as “an absorbing artist of uncommon sensitivity and intelligence.” While studying at the Manhattan School of Music, Asadourian was forced to give up the piano due to illness. She suffered from severe depression and dedicated herself to writing, drawing and the arts. After her untimely death, a collection of her poetry, prose and artwork was published in a volume entitled I remember you my future… (Naregatsi Art Institute, Yerevan, Armenia, 2022). Read more of Asadourian’s writing here.

The International Armenian Literary Alliance is a nonprofit organization launched in 2021 that supports and celebrates writers by fostering the development and distribution of Armenian literature in the English language. A network of Armenian writers and their champions, IALA gives Armenian writers a voice in the literary world through creative, professional and scholarly advocacy. Learn more by visiting the website.