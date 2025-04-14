Artak Beglaryan to keynote Connecticut Genocide Commemoration

The Connecticut Genocide Commemoration Committee will observe the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on Saturday April 26, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at the historic Connecticut House Chamber at the State Capitol, 210 Capitol Avenue, Hartford, CT. The program will honor the memory of the Holy Martyrs of the Genocide and survivors while celebrating the resilience of the Armenian spirit.

The keynote speaker will be Artak Beglaryan, former Minister and Human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). He will speak on “Genocide of Armenians in Artsakh.”

Currently, he serves as the president of the “Artsakh Union,” an advocacy non-governmental organization. His work focuses on raising global awareness about the genocide in Artsakh and advocating for international justice and protection for his compatriots sheltered in Armenia.

Beglaryan is a genocide survivor from Artsakh, who fled his ancient homeland in September 2023 due to a nine-month blockade and aggression by Azerbaijan.

He has held several high-ranking positions in the Republic of Artsakh. While serving as the Human Rights Ombudsman from 2018 to 2020, he documented and reported war crimes committed by Azerbaijani forces in 2020. After acting as the Chief of Presidential Staff for several months, he then served as State Minister from 2021 to 2022, the second-highest position in the government, coordinating the activities of primarily humanitarian ministries.

As a human rights defender, Beglaryan’s reports, interviews, opinions and comments have been published by Human Rights Watch, Freedom House, The New York Times, BBC, CNN, The Washington Post, Newsweek and many other leading organizations and media outlets.

He holds a master’s degree in Politics, Security and Integration from University College London and a bachelor’s degree in Political Sciences from Yerevan State University. Additionally, he has studied Public Policy and Administration at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. He is currently a member of the International Association of Genocide Scholars.

Beglaryan’s personal experiences have deeply influenced his career. His father was killed in the war with Azerbaijan when Artak was just four years old, and he lost his eyesight due to a landmine explosion at the age of six. These tragedies instilled in him a resilient spirit and a deep sense of responsibility to serve his people, advocate for peace and uphold human rights.

Melanie Kevorkian Brown, chairperson of the Connecticut Committee, stated that the Committee is pleased to have someone with Artak Beglaryan’s expertise to give thorough and firsthand insight into the human rights violations and atrocities that have taken place and continue in Artsakh.

The mission of the Armenian Genocide Commemoration Committee of Connecticut, in addition to honoring the memory of the one and a half million victims and as well as survivors of the Armenian Genocide by the Ottoman government in 1915, is to support programs and events—itself or with other organizations—to inform the public and remember the Genocide. It is in the process of establishing a suitable permanent Genocide memorial. The committee also assists in the legislative mandate to provide Genocide-related curricula in public schools. Additionally, the committee seeks to present information about developments in the Diaspora and in Armenia.

Attorney Harry N. Mazadoorian of Kensington, Connecticut, a longtime member of the committee, stressed the critical nature of this year’s commemoration in light of the tenuous situation in Artsakh and the plight of refugees from Artsakh and the hostages detained there.

Members of the Connecticut Committee include Rev. Fr. Archpriest Untzag Nalbandian of the Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension; Rev. Fr. Voski Galstyan of St. George Armenian Church; Rev. Fr. Haroutiun Sabounjian of the Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection; Melanie Kevorkian Brown (Chair), Rita Soovajian (Secretary), Diana Dagavarian Colpitts (Treasurer); Richard Arzoomanian, Steven Avakian, Dr. Svetlana Babajanyan, Yn. Patricia Buttero, the Honorable Evelyn Mukjian Daly, Professor Mari Firkatian; John C. Geragosian, State Auditor; Kit Kaolian, Emma Lopez, Lusine Lopez, Mellie Mardiyan, Professor Armen Marsoobian, Attorney Harry Mazadoorian, Attorney Gregory Norsigian and David Paparian.

The program will conclude with the Martyrs’ Service, which was created in 2015 on the occasion of the centennial of the Genocide and the canonization of the Martyrs. Clergy from the Armenian Churches in Connecticut will participate in the service. A reception will follow the commemoration.

Beglaryan will also speak at the Yale Genocide Studies Program in New Haven at noon on April 25.

For questions, call 860-651-0629.