Ken Khachigian launches memoir “Behind Closed Doors: In the Room with Reagan & Nixon” at the Nixon Library

Ken Khachigian, director emeritus of the Richard Nixon Foundation Board of Directors, a veteran of nine presidential campaigns and chief speechwriter and senior political advisor for President Ronald Reagan, will launch his new memoir, Behind Closed Doors: In the Room with Reagan & Nixon, at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, California.

The launch event is Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at 7 p.m. Attendance is free and open to the public, and registration is recommended.

This highly-anticipated memoir offers a rare glimpse into the inner workings of American politics, as experienced by Khachigian, a trusted advisor, speechwriter and political strategist to both Presidents Nixon and Reagan. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to hear firsthand accounts from Khachigian.

Khachigian was the chief speechwriter, trusted political advisor and favorite scribe to Ronald Reagan. He served in Richard Nixon’s White House, assisting Nixon during and after the Watergate scandal, including helping with Nixon’s memoirs and preparing for his interviews with David Frost. Khachigian is also a respected attorney and California’s premier Republican strategist. He is an honors graduate of UC Santa Barbara and lives in Southern California. He is recognized as one of 100 Armenians who have changed the world.

Following the book talk, Khachigian will sign copies of Behind Closed Doors, which will be available for purchase at the Nixon Library Museum Store. The event is free to the public, and for those unable to attend in person, the program will be streamed live on YouTube at youtube.com/live/VI5tDcXYGyQ?feature=share.