Hamazkayin, “With Light, Toward the Light,” looks towards its centennial anniversary

Hamazkayin’s 95th anniversary celebratory festivities originally began on December 2, 2023, in Chicago, where the Central Eastern Region executive and Hamazkayin of Chicago’s executive hosted a spectacular event. The celebration featured Canadian composer, pianist and Grammy nominee Serouj Kradjian alongside the vibrant performances of the Hamazkayin Sardarabad Dance group.

From April 11 to 17, 2024, the Hamazkayin Eastern Region chapters organized a series of events featuring the esteemed chairman of the Hamazkayin Central Committee Zakar Keshishian. Invited from Lebanon, Keshishian graced both the Eastern and Western Region anniversary celebrations with his presence.

From Washington, D.C. to New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Providence and Boston, the series of celebrations showcased Hamazkayin’s vibrant national and cultural spirit, uniting friends and communities across all Eastern Region chapters.

Under the powerful motto “With Light, Toward the Light” (Լոյսով՝ Լույսին) and through Keshishian’s captivating keynote address and compelling storytelling, the imperative of living in Armenian and embracing Armenian culture was vividly highlighted.

“Being born an Armenian is destiny. Staying Armenian is a choice,” Keshishian said. He went on to say that choosing to remain Armenian is the first step toward meaningful participation and contribution to the nationalistic values of life. It is the gateway to deeply connecting with the Armenian culture and way of life. This journey begins with learning, mastering and embracing the Armenian language as one’s mother tongue.

Hamazkayin, the 95-year-old “old but not old” organization, has an important role in making Armenian life and culture accessible to diasporan communities and bridging the diaspora with Mother Armenia. In this regard, Keshishian affirmed that Hamazkayin will continue to focus on preserving the values created over the course of 95 years, involving the youth in the work of the organization and training teachers, group leaders, choreographers and directors to support Hamazkayin’s educational mission.

During his visit to the Eastern Region, Keshishian had the opportunity to get to know the structures of the community.

Hamazkayin’s honorary award (շքանշան) was presented to the following individuals who have dedicated themselves and provided long-term service to the establishment of the Hamazkayin Eastern Region of America and the spread of Armenian culture: Ani Aghajanian, Vazken Ayvazian, Sirun Garoian, Mariet Kaprielian, Maggie Madarents, Armine Minasian, the late Dr. Janet Mouradian-Markarian and Alfred Yeznaian. Additionally, poetess Vehanoush Tekian was honored for her extensive contributions to public, cultural and especially literary fields.

Washington, D.C.

On April 11, 2024, the Washington, D.C. chapter of Hamazkayin celebrated the 95th anniversary of its founding, with the presence of chairman Keshishian, who was invited specifically for this occasion.

The Hamazkayin Central Executive chair’s visit to Washington, D.C. commenced with a significant first stop at the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) office. The visit included the Eastern Regional Executive Board member Dr. Aline Baghdassarian, ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian, ANCA Communications Director Yeghisapet Chouldjian, Washington, D.C. chapter chairperson Tereza Yerimyan and ARF Sebouh Gomideh chair Krikor Mossesian.

During his visit, Keshishian was informed about the crucial work carried out by the ANCA and the challenges encountered. The discussions emphasized the importance of responding to the anti-Armenian propaganda taking place in the region, whereby the recent Hamazkayin publications were highlighted as a critical tool to be utilized. In addition, all present recognized the dire necessity of teaching the Armenian language and history to our youth, be they Armenian speaking or not, and finding ways for them to achieve fluency in thought as well as speech. All agreed that Hamazkayin has an important role in taking on this initiative and ultimately succeeding.

Keshishian then visited Soorp Khatch Armenian Apostolic Church where he met with Rev. Fr. Sarkis Aktavoukian. Afterwards, he met with the young members of the Hamazkayin D.C. Van Dance Ensemble. He shared his experiences in Artsakh with the young audience and emphasized that “being Armenian is fate, but remaining Armenian is a choice.” He urged them to always be proud of their Armenian heritage and to protect their identity. The dancers were thrilled to hear Keshishian’s shvi performance of “Erzrumi Shoror.” During his meeting with the dancers, Keshishian revealed the newly-chosen motto of Hamazkayin: “With Light, Toward the Light.”

In the evening, Keshishian attended a celebration program, held in the church’s Arabian Hall. Rev. Fr. Aktavoukian was joined by representatives of Armenian organizations in the greater Washington area, as well as the representative of Artsakh to the United States Robert Avetisyan and members and friends of Hamazkayin. Kayane Tatarian, vice-chair of the Washington, D.C. chapter and the mistress of ceremonies, welcomed the attendees and asked for a moment of silence in memory of all who lost their lives defending our nation. She then highlighted the imperative to center Armenian values, church and education, which are the pillars of our existence.

Eastern Region representative Dr. Baghdassarian remembered the survivors of the Armenian Genocide who relentlessly taught the Armenian alphabet to their children in the dire conditions of the deserts and spared no efforts to ensure the next generation spoke fluent Armenian. She encouraged attendees to be shielded with their Armenian identity. She then welcomed Keshishian to the stage as the keynote speaker.

In his remarks, Keshishian drew a parallel between the present day and the conditions of the founding of the organization. Despite the many challenges following World War I, founders of the organization had a clear vision to establish Hamazkayin in the pursuit of preserving and nourishing the Armenian language and culture. First, Keshishian remembered the devoted members of the organization who dedicated their lives to the mission of the organization. Second, he extended heartfelt gratitude to the donors, thanks to whom Hamazkayin was able to build the infrastructure of schools where multiple generations were nurtured and received top quality Armenian education.

Keshishian stated that the Armenian Genocide has not ended yet. The Armenian language is endangered, and this is the consequence of not only the Genocide but has a suicidal component to it. “Maintaining the language is our responsibility. If being born Armenian is a matter of fate, remaining Armenian is one of a personal decision. Whoever wishes to do so, can choose to learn and speak Armenian,” he said. He further emphasized that as we move towards the centennial of Hamazkayin, we should attract the youth and prepare educators, conductors, choreographers and directors. The Central Executive Board has already started implementing different activities aimed towards achieving these objectives.

The celebration included beautiful musical performances by Lilia and Alexandra Yeralian, who masterfully played the enchanting Armenian qanun, and Haig and Victoria Penennian on violin. Sune Hamparian then recited the poem “We are few, but we are Armenian” by Baruyr Sevak. The Hamazkayin D.C. Van Dance Ensemble performed two dances taught by Manoug Habibian and Kayane Tatarian.

The chapter presented a short video of photographs by freelance photographer Davit Ghahramanyan, who took photos of the 44-day Artsakh War, and his new book compiling these photographs.

The event concluded with an insightful panel discussion about Artsakh through different lenses and how to preserve its ancient cultural heritage. Esteemed panelists were Avetisyan, Hamparian and Keshishian.

At the end of the event, members and friends were filled with commitment as Keshishian said, “We still haven’t accepted losing Mush, Sassoun, Van and Musa Dagh…similarly, we should not accept having lost Artsakh and Shushi.”

This event’s theme was “Zartonk” and concluded with cutting the cake and pledging to revive all that is Armenian in their lives and to move towards the centennial with resolve.

New Jersey/New York

The Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society marked a significant milestone on Saturday, April 13, 2024, as it celebrated its 95th anniversary at the residence of Dr. Ara and Mrs. Ani Mouradian in Denville, New Jersey. The event was organized by the Hamazkayin New York and New Jersey chapters and graced by the esteemed presence of chairman Keshishian. In attendance were Hamazkayin Central Executive Board member Arevig Caprielian and Eastern Regional Executive Board members Hasmig Aprahamian and Vartivar Keshishian.

Opening the proceedings, Hamazkayin of New Jersey chairperson Floria Kasparian extended warm congratulations on behalf of the organization, acknowledging 95 years of dedication and hard work by the Hamazkayin world-wide branches. She outlined the evening’s program, which aimed to honor the dedicated members and supporters who have contributed to the organization’s endeavors over the decades. Kasparian went on to express heartfelt gratitude to the Mouradian family for graciously opening their home to host the celebration, emphasizing the significance of coming together as a community.

The evening commenced with an invocation and blessing delivered by pastor of St. Illuminator’s Cathedral Rev. Fr. Mesrob Lakissian and Very Rev. Fr. Sahag Yemishian, vicar of the Prelacy and pastor of Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, representing His Eminence Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, prelate.

In his keynote address, Keshishian highlighted the significance of Hamazkayin’s flag, recently blessed by His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of Cilicia. He also announced the newly-adopted motto: “With Light, Toward the Light” (Լոյսով՝ Լույսին). One of the founders of today’s Hamazkayin, Levon Shant, suggested founding the “Louys” (Light) cultural-educational association. Hamazkayin’s ninth convention, held in Yerevan in May 2022, resolved that the Central Executive Board must create a flag, a motto and an anthem for the organization.

Keshishian also underscored the role of Armenian education, citing the establishment of the Ministry of Education and Culture in the First Republic of Armenia, and emphasized the importance of fostering cultural enlightenment and teaching the Armenian language in the Diaspora.

“Last year, Hamazkayin unveiled its first flag. Please replace all the unofficial flags your chapters might have previously used,” stated Keshishian. “Hamazkayin embodies the essence of ‘With Light, Toward the Light,’ indicating the metaphor of light as learning, knowledge, education and culture.” He invoked the involvement of one of its esteemed founders, a former Minister of Education, whose vision infused the organization with a commitment to education and culture. Furthermore, Levon Shant envisioned “Louys Miootyoun,” advocating for a comprehensive educational approach across all domains, particularly including the establishment of educational institutions.

Keshishian stressed the importance of rejuvenation of chapters in general, and particularly in the Eastern United States. He also recounted the financial difficulties caused by the Lebanese failed banking system and encouraged generously supporting Hamazkayin Central Executive’s important projects and programs.

Keshishian also expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the unwavering support and dedication of the society’s members and patrons. In recognition of their invaluable service and contributions, he presented the medal of the Hamazkayin Central Executive (Շքանշան) to six respected honorees for their outstanding contributions, expressing deep gratitude for their role in preserving Armenian culture and heritage. The six honorees were: Armine Minassian (New York), Marietta Gabrelian (New York), Janet Mouradian-Markarian (posthumous, New York), Siroun Garoyan (New Jersey) and Alfred Yeznaian (New Jersey). Poet and writer Vehanoush Tekian was awarded the medal for her lifelong dedication and significant contributions to Armenian literature. The recipients delivered heartfelt remarks, expressing gratitude to the organization and acknowledging the invaluable support they received during their journeys of hard work and dedication.

The celebratory program was filled with captivating artistic performances and enlightening presentations, reflecting the rich cultural heritage and educational pursuits that lie at the heart of the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society. Attendees were treated to a vibrant showcase of music, dance and recitation. In addition, all those present enjoyed insightful discussions throughout the evening. The enduring legacy and spirit of the organization was ever present.

Hamazkayin member and Nayiri Dance Ensemble member Tvene Baronian delivered a captivating artistic performance with her rendition of “Ari Im Sokhag.” Following Baronian’s performance, Sarhad Melkonyan, also a member of Nayiri Dance Ensemble, presented a recitation of the poem “Yerk Azadoutyan” by Mikael Nalbandian. Continuing the evening’s talent showcase of, Nayiri Dance Ensemble member Jero Mouradian enthralled the audience on piano with “Elegy” by Arno Babajanian. Additionally, Keshishian enriched the evening with his musical prowess, playing both the Armenian musical instrument shvi (reed) and the piano, while guests joyfully joined in song. Bringing the evening to a memorable close, dancers from the Hamazkayin Nayiri Dance Ensemble performed a series of captivating dance numbers.

The 95th anniversary celebration not only commemorated nearly a century of cultural preservation and educational advancement but also served as a testament to the enduring commitment of the Armenian community to uphold and promote their heritage.

As the evening unfolded with moments of reflection, camaraderie and cultural enrichment, it reaffirmed the pivotal role that organizations like Hamazkayin play in fostering Armenian education and culture in unity and pride within the Armenian diaspora.

With the success of this landmark event, the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society looks forward to continuing its mission of promoting Armenian culture, education and community engagement for generations to come. For more information about the Society and its upcoming events, visit hamazkayin-usa.org.

Philadelphia

The Philadelphia chapter of the Hamazkayin Educational and Cultural Society, under the auspices of the Hamazkayin of USA Eastern Regional Board, commemorated the organization’s 95th anniversary on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Founders Hall of St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church of Philadelphia. During this jubilee year, at the invitation of the Eastern Regional Board, chairman Keshishian traveled from Lebanon to visit Hamazkayin chapters throughout the region. Accompanying Keshishian to Philadelphia were Hamazkayin Central Executive Committee member Arevig Caprielian and Hamazkayin Eastern Regional Executive Committee chairwoman Hasmig Aprahamian.

Also present were invited guests Archpriest Fr. Daron Stepanyan, visiting pastor from St. Paul’s Armenian Apostolic Church in Wisconsin; Rev. Asadour Minassian, pastor of St. Mark’s Armenian Catholic Church in Philadelphia, and Yeretsgin Arpi Minassian; Sister Emma Moussayan, principal of the Armenian Sisters Academy, and Sister Kayane Taslakian; Nayiri Balanian, secretary of the ARS Central Executive Board; and Caroline Chamavonian, chairman of the ARS Eastern Regional Executive Board. After Archpriest Fr. Stepanyan gave the opening prayer, Lorig Baronian, chair of the Philadelphia Hamazkayin chapter, invited Caprielian to present the book “Artsakh Unfinished War.” During her presentation, Caprielian impressed upon audience members the importance of this Hamazkayin publication as a photographic testament to historic facts, especially considering the present situation in Artsakh.

Following the book presentation, attendees enjoyed performances by two young artists. Pianist Nazani Baronian played the Rondo movement from Beethoven’s Pathétique Sonata, and Lorig Kolev recited Moushegh Ishkhan’s “Hye Lezoon.” The cultural portion of the program ended with a rendition of “Ari Im Sokhag” by the Akhtamar Choral Group and a performance of “Papouri” by the Meghry Dance Ensemble.

Anny Aghajanian, secretary of the Philadelphia Hamazkayin Chapter, introduced Keshishian as the keynote speaker. Keshishian congratulated the performers and the Philadelphia chapter for their work. He spoke passionately about the importance of Hamazkayin and its vital role in preserving Armenian culture and the Armenian language, especially Western Armenian.

After Keshishian’s speech, Philadelphia chapter founding member Vartouhi Koumrigian gave a heartfelt and personal introduction of Aghajanian, who received the Hamazkayin Medal of Honor from Keshishian. Aghajanian thanked all present, especially the Philadelphia chapter, of which she is a long-time member, and the Hamazkayin Central Executive Board.

The afternoon program was followed by a sweet table reception.

Boston

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, Keshishian continued his tour of Eastern Region chapters with a short visit to the Boston community.

Keshishian, escorted by Boston Hamazkayin chapter chairman Vazrik Chiloyan, visited the various organizational offices located in the Hairenik building in Watertown. He received a personal tour of the ARF archives by George Aghjayan, who showed Keshishian the original 1918 Declaration of Independence of the Armenian Republic.

In the evening, the Boston Hamazkayin chapter held an event at the Papken Suni Agoump in Watertown. The program included presentations of books published by Hamazkayin. In honor of Keshishian’s background in music, the chapter presented a surprise performance by the newly-formed Hamazkayin Boston Chamber Choir, under the direction of Maestro Artur Veranian. Keshishian was delighted with the performance and even sang along with one of the pieces.

In his keynote speech, Keshishian emphasized the importance of duty and serving the community through membership in Hamazkayin. He urged those who are members of Hamazkayin performance groups to continue and to serve as members of the Hamazkayin organization. He encouraged all present by sharing anecdotes from his own life journey toward membership in Hamazkayin.