Maggy Madarentz receives the Hamazkayin Medal

On Monday, April 15, 2024, the Providence Hamazkayin held an event to honor one of the chapter’s founding members and lifelong Hamazkayin member, Maggy Madarentz. The event was hosted at the Armenian Historical Association of Rhode Island (AHARI) museum with the presence of the Hamazkayin Central Executive chairperson Zakar Kechichian visiting from Lebanon. As part of the Hamazkayin 95th anniversary celebrations, Kechichian traveled to communities around the world, including California, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Boston.

Chapter executive member Berge Zobian welcomed about 50 guests and highlighted some of the recent activities held by the Providence Hamazkayin chapter this year. Following Zobian’s introduction, chairperson Sarkis Minassian read a brief biography of Madarentz.

From an early age, Madarentz, who was born in Beirut, excelled in school. She attended the Académie Libanaise des Beaux Arts (ALBA), graduating with honors with a degree in architecture. At the time, Madarentz was one of four women architects in Lebanon. She became a professor at ALBA, teaching many generations of architects.

Madarentz established her own architectural firm in Lebanon. It was during that time that she joined the Hamazkayin in Beirut. She contributed her architectural talent to many Armenian communities, establishments and projects, such as winning first place in a competition to design the Hamazkayin Melankton and Haig Arslanian Djemaran school in Mezher, Lebanon. She also volunteered her expertise to the Armenian Relief Cross of Lebanon’s Araxi Boulghourjian socio-medical center, creating comprehensive architectural plans for the project.

The Lebanese Civil War forced Madarentz to leave Lebanon and move to Massachusetts, joining her loving extended family.

In the U.S., Madarentz continued her career, working and collaborating with several renowned architects and participating in major projects for many years. She contributed to the “Providence Renaissance” project with Bill Warner and the “WWII Memorial” project with Friedrich St. Florian in Washington. She retired in 2016 and began painting. Her canvases were on display at the Providence Hamazkayin event.

The Providence Hamazkayin was established in 1994 with the efforts of its founding members, Kevork Vichabian and Maggy Madarentz. Madarentz has played an essential role in the evolution and prosperity of the chapter, where she has served on innumerable executive bodies as treasurer. Madarentz has also represented the Providence Hamazkayin at countless regional conventions.

Then, the guest of honor was introduced, the multitalented artist and Hamazkayin Central Executive chairperson since May 2022, Zakar Kechichian.

Kechichian’s many accolades and achievements were enumerated, including as a renowned duduk and flute performer who has performed in Lebanon, Greece, Armenia, Artsakh, Syria, Cyprus, Australia, Austria, France, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Born in Anjar, Lebanon, Kechichian pursued a musical education at the Lebanese National Higher Conservatory of Music and at the Hamazkayin Parsegh Ganatchian Music School, and then graduated from the Komitas State Conservatory in Yerevan. He completed his postgraduate studies in conducting at the same conservatory and defended his doctoral dissertation at the Institute of Arts of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia.

Kechichian has founded and conducted choir groups in Lebanon, Artsakh and Armenia, including “Dziadzan,” “Gargach,” the United Nations Development Program choirs, the “Ayki” youth choir and the “Varanda” youth choirs of Artsakh, as well as the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia’s “Shnorhali” and Hamazkayin Anjar’s “Gakavig” choirs. Additionally, Kechichian has performed in the “Gorani,” “Komitas” and “Nor Yerk” musical ensembles. In 2023, he founded and continues to lead the “El Sistema” choir of the “Beirut Chants” festival. Kechichian has also signed musicological articles in the press of the homeland and the diaspora.

Among Kechichian’s recordings are the albums “Pertakaghak” (Fortress City), which he recorded with the Shushi “Varanda” choir, and “Nerneni” (Pomegranate), recorded with his wife, Camilla Yerkanian.

Awards are not foreign to Kechichian, as he has received the Lebanese Government Medal, the “Yerakhdakidoutyoun ” and “Vachagan Parebashd” presidential medals of Artsakh, the title of “Honorary Citizen of Shushi,” the “Yeghishe,” “H. Atayan” and “Artsakh Movement–25” awards, the “Komitas” medal of the Ministry of Diaspora of the Republic of Armenia and the title of “Honored Artist of the Republic of Artsakh.”

He is currently a lecturer at the Lebanese National Higher Conservatory of Music and the Parsegh Ganatchian Music School and a visiting lecturer at Haigazian University.

After the brief biographical introduction, Kechichian addressed the audience and opened his remarks by saying, “How can we express our appreciation and gratitude to the founding fathers of the First Republic, who, 13 years after the Armenian Genocide, and just seven years after the loss of that First Republic they built along with their friends, had the forethought to establish the Armenian Educational and Publishing organization, which subsequently expanded its operations in the diaspora to be known as the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society?”

Established in 1928 in Egypt with the efforts of legends such as Hamo Ohanjanian, Nigol Aghpalian, Levon Shant and Kaspar Ipegian, the Hamazkayin was born out of necessity to preserve Armenian culture. Since its inception, for 95 years the Hamazkayin has worked resiliently to enable new generations to learn the Armenian language and grant Armenian students the opportunity to attend Armenian schools.

Kechichian stated that, currently, the Hamazkayin operates in 19 regions, where large or small Armenian communities come together to do their utmost to uphold the Armenian identity. Although the work is not easy, it is becoming even more difficult due to the assimilation of Armenian communities and the loss of traditions, especially the Western Armenian dialect, which is currently considered an endangered language. Meanwhile, displaced Armenians from Artsakh are enduring the unthinkable – the loss of their homeland – which is further exacerbated by the decisions of the authorities in Armenia. He drew a parallel between the despair following the Armenian Genocide of 1915 and the hopelessness of the present with the loss of Artsakh.

Kechichian stressed that even though many Armenian communities in the diaspora face unimaginable challenges, the Hamazkayin is committed to reinvigorating and rejuvenating its ranks and supporting Armenian schools, dance groups, choirs, theatrical productions and art.

“Drawing from our history, was the journey our ancestors took easy? Certainly not. Imagine all the Shants and Aghabalyans, who, along with their close friends who were sharing the same ideology, have established the independence of Armenia through their unmatched resolve, even though the country was facing existential challenges. Similarly, we should not despair but rather draw on our resilience to forge a path forward,” Kechichian concluded.

After Kechichian answered a few questions from the audience, he presented Madarentz with a certificate and awarded her the Hamazkayin Medal in recognition of her many years of service to the organization. He also surprised the audience by performing two songs on the flute (“shvi”) and duduk in honor of Madarentz, which was received with great appreciation.

To express her gratitude, Madarentz thanked the Central Executive board of the Hamazkayin for acknowledging her numerous contributions and unwavering dedication to the organization.