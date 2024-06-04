Medical education and professional development conference held in memory of Dr. Aram Chobanian

The Post-Graduate Medical Education & Continuing Professional Development Conference, held in memory of Dr. Aram Chobanian on June 1, 2024, was a landmark event, setting a high standard for medical conferences. Organized by the International Center for Professional Development (ICPD) in partnership with the Dr. Edgar Housepian and the Dr. Raffy Hovannisian Funds established at the Fund for Armenia Relief (FAR), the conference featured notable speakers including Dr. Ara Tekian, Dr. Richard Babayan, Dr. Garnik Avetisyan from Yerevan State Medical University and Dr. Gohar Yerimyan from National Institute of Health of Armenia. The bilingual format, including Armenian CME credits, highlighted the organizers’ commitment to inclusivity and professional advancement.

The conference began with Dr. Rafi Avitsian’s opening remarks, paying tribute to Dr. Chobanian’s legacy in medical education. Dr. Richard Babayan followed with a heartfelt reflection on Dr. Chobanian’s contributions. The keynote was delivered by Dr. Tekian, and sessions moderated by Drs. Babloyan and Yaghjyan discussed postgraduate medical education, mentoring and simulation training. Dr. Tekian delivered the keynote speech, discussing graduate medical education’s current state and future directions, particularly their implications for Armenia. A networking session led by Dr. Michael Petrosyan included 13 organizations. The conference’s success led to the proposal of an annual Graduate Medical Education Day in Armenia on the first Saturday of June to enhance specialty education.

In total, 774 guests participated in the conference, with 720 from Armenia, 36 international participants from Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, and 18 from Artsakh, who now live and work in Armenia following the genocide of the Armenians of Artsakh in September of 2023.

The ICPD, founded in 2020 to provide state-of-the-art continuing medical education and make Armenia a regional healthcare science and technology hub, has conducted 12 conferences, including one hybrid and 11 virtual events, alongside numerous webinars. These events have engaged over 6,000 healthcare professionals, predominantly from Armenia and Artsakh, at no cost, providing them with continuous professional development through live conferences, online modules, workshops and simulations.

The ICPD has addressed various critical issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and post-conflict rehabilitation. Notable conferences include the COVID Pandemic – Lessons Learnt Virtual Conference, which drew over 1,500 participants worldwide, and the Essentials of Pain Management After Trauma symposium, organized in response to the Artsakh War, which attracted approximately 300 healthcare professionals.

Continuing to honor significant contributions to healthcare education, the ICPD has organized specialized symposiums, such as the first Dr. Raffy Hovanessian International Digestive Disease Virtual Conference and the Symposium on Child and Adolescent Mental Health and Neurodevelopmental Disorders, both drawing significant international participation and offering valuable CME credits. The ICPD remains dedicated to advancing healthcare education and practice in Armenia and beyond.