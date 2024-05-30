Memorial Day commemorated in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I.—Each year on Memorial Day, a remembrance service is held at the Armenian Heritage Park on Douglas Avenue in Providence. This neighborhood in the capital city was once the center of the bustling Armenian community that arose following the 1915 Armenian Genocide.

In the beginning, just prior to the Genocide, mostly men arrived in Rhode Island looking for work in the birthplace of the industrial revolution and lived in three-family houses in Woonsocket, Fall River, Pawtucket, East Providence, Central Falls and Providence on the south side and in Smith Hill. About 10 people would live in each home, and nine would go out to work while one would stay and take care of the shopping, cooking and cleaning. They would send money to their families in Armenia.

Then, the Genocide happened. Some went back looking for their relatives and tragically ended up as victims of the massacres.

On Monday, May 27, 2024, the annual service was held on the corner of Douglas and Chalkstone Avenues. The Armenian Heritage Park was erected thanks to the generosity of the late Martha Aramian, who had the foresight to establish the monument as a tribute to those who arrived and built the Rhode Island Armenian community.

As Steve Elmasian, who is an organizer of this remembrance each year, said, “They went on to live productive lives, and in all of these places they created a new Armenia. Their children went into medicine, politics and were judges. Others served the military, built factories, and one, Peter Kaloostian, opened a place in 1913 in South Providence that still stands today, the Virginia and Spanish Peanut Company.”

Each year, the names on the stones surrounding the monument are read and remembered. This year, Kerri Dolbashian, who lost her life two years ago in a tragic accident, was also remembered with many of her family members present.

Additionally, the names of 20 Armenian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to America were added. They are: Corp. George Avedisian (WWII), Pvt. Mattios (Matthew) Barsoian (WWII), Capt. George Bedrossian (Vietnam), Lt. John Bejian (WWII), Capt. Anthony Donabedian (WWII), Pvt. John Donigian (WWII), Sgt. Steven Gousakjian (WWII), Sgt. Woodrow (Zorabedian) Harrison (WWII), Pvt. Martin Kalagian (WWII), Pvt. Andrew Kevorkian (WWII), Pvt. Alfred Misassian (WWII), Pvt. Charles Nakshian (WWII), Pvt. Toros Ornadzian (WWII), Pvt. Hrant Peterson (WWII), Pvt. Arshag Rustigian (WWII), Pvt. James John Samoorian (WWII), Pvt. Anthony Sarkisian (WWII), Lt. Arthur Tamamian (WWII), Fireman 1st Class Levon Toomaian (WWII) and Lt. Charles Yaghoobian (Vietnam).

Rev. Fr. Kapriel Nazarian, Archpriest Fr. Gomidas Baghsarian, Archdeacon Hagop Khatchadourian and soloist Joanne Mouradjian, all from Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, performed the memorial service, and the Providence Homenetmen served as honor guards.