Teaching English with the Armenian Volunteer Network

Do you want to make an impact in Haiastan but aren’t sure how you could contribute? If you’re reading this article, can spare two hours a week and are able to click a Zoom link, you can make a difference in the lives of university students in Armenia.

Since the beginning of 2024, I have tutored Armenian students in English via Zoom. Coordinated through the Armenian Volunteer Network (AMVN), volunteers around the world are matched with university students in Armenia. AMVN provides the online ESL (English as a Second Language) textbook, you bring a little imagination and some topics for discussion (easily googled), and you’ve got a class! Our group of eight students has discussed topics including their favorite books, movies and foods, what superpower they’d wish for and how to describe colors to a blind person. The goal is for the students to converse with a native English speaker. We also read passages from the textbook to expand their already large vocabulary. Sessions last about an hour and in my experience go very quickly.

Maybe you’re thinking, my Armenian isn’t very strong, or I don’t speak Armenian at all – and that’s okay. The students’ English is very good. They just need time with a native speaker to hear idioms or figures of speech we take for granted (See? Those last three words were an idiom). AMVN is always seeking more volunteers in a variety of areas. Perhaps you’re strong in math or computers; there are plenty of ways to donate your time to the students. Then the adage, “when one teaches, two learn,” can apply to you, as well!