In Memory of Rev. Dr. Peter B. Doghramji

On June 14, 2023, Rev. Dr. Peter B. Doghramji, a senior member of the Armenian Evangelical ministerium, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, after faithfully serving His church for more than sixty years. He was a veteran minister, an educator, scholar, administrator, writer and a mentor to generations of parishioners and students.

Born in Aleppo, Syria, Rev. Dr. Doghramji received his high school and college education at Aleppo College; a Bachelor of Arts degree from the American University of Beirut; a diploma in theology from the Near East School of Theology in Beirut, Lebanon; a Master of Theology degree from Harvard Divinity School and a Doctor of Theology (magna cum laude) from Princeton Theological Seminary.

Rev. Doghramji began his parish ministry in 1953 as minister and school principle in Hassakeh, Syria. In 1955, he was ordained by the National Evangelical Church. In 1959, he was elected as the first national president of Aleppo College.

From 1961 to 1966, he served Aleppo College as president and professor of religion. He was also the interim pastor of National Evangelical Church in Aleppo. From 1969-1970, he was associate professor of theology at Near East School of Theology (NEST) in Beirut, Lebanon.

From 1978-1984, Rev. Doghramji was the executive secretary of the Armenian Evangelical Union of North America (AEUNA). From 1984 to 1986, he served as moderator of the same Union.

For nine years, he was the pastor of the Armenian Martyrs’ Congregational Church in Havertown, Pennsylvania, before joining the conference staff of the Pennsylvania Southeast Conference in 1979. In 1985, he became the president and minister of the conference. Having served a full term of six years, he retired in 1991.

Because of the shortage of ministers in AEUNA, Rev. Doghramji’s retirement was interrupted several times. In 1993, he was called to be the interim pastor of Immanuel Armenian Congregational Church of Downey, CA; from 1993 to 1996, he was invited to be the senior pastor of the United Armenian Congregational Church in North Hollywood, CA.; twice he served as minister to the Armenian Evangelical Church of New York (2000-2003 and 2006-2012); and in 2004, he also served as executive director of the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA).

My association and friendship with Rev. Dr. Doghramji goes back more than half a century. We worked together on the same boards and committees for many decades. There are so many gracious memories and impressions around our lives. I will share only a few.

First, Rev. Doghramji had a brilliant intellect. God had richly endowed him with rare gifts, remarkable talents and fine qualities. He was an intelligent man with a creative and scholarly mind. He was multilingual and multi-talented. He could write with great proficiency. Throughout his academic career and ministry, he was distinguished with excellence.

Second, Rev. Doghramji was a dedicated minister. He was a highly-respected intellectual as well as a greatly devoted shepherd of his flock. He was a concerned pastor, who constantly kept in close contact with his parishioners. His personality was pleasant, his appeal was convincing and his example was contagious. He was gentle, tender and warm to those who needed his support. But he thundered in prophetic cadences to protest moral lethargy.

Rev. Doghramji was an eloquent preacher and articulate lecturer and talented writer. He was the author of two highly scholarly books, The Apostles’ Creed and In Other Words, as well as scores of articles published in various papers and magazines.

Third, Rev. Doghramji was a man of superb leadership qualities. He was a person of executive talent. The ability to organize was inmate in him. He proved his leadership as a young college president in Aleppo, Syria, as moderator of AEUNA, as executive director of the AMAA and as president of Pennsylvania Southeast Conference. In the AEUNA committee meetings, he chaired the Theological Commission, Christian Education, Ministry, Constitution and Bylaws Committees, in which Rev. Doghramji displayed an excellent insight and a gift of formulating clear-cut ideas. When he expressed his opinion on some subject, it was clear and unquestionable.

Fourth, Rev. Doghramji was an outstanding educator. He was a gifted teacher who excelled in his communication skills. Wherever he ministered there was an educational institution where he could share his knowledge. When he began his ministry in 1953, he also taught at the local parochial school. When he served as president of Aleppo College, he taught religion, ethics and mathematics. At the Near East School of Theology, he taught systematic theology. As a pastor of the Armenian Congregational Church of Havertown, he also taught continuing education classes, he lectured at seminars and led bible study class.

Rev. Doghramji had a persuasive tongue and engaging personality—two major powers with which he could captivate the hearts of his listeners and direct their minds.

Fifth, Rev. Dosghramji was a good family man. Although he grew up as an orphan, following his graduation from seminary in 1953, he was blessed to form a beautiful family by marrying a gracious and talented schoolmate, Mary Bedikian. God blessed their union with three sons, Karl, Paul and James, all of whom are medical doctors. Rev. Dr. Doghramji was a devoted husband and a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who shared his selfless love with them, and they in turn reciprocated his love.

On behalf of the Armenian Evangelical World Council and myself, we extend our condolences to his sons and their families, praying for the Lord to grant peace and solace to them.