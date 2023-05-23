Lusanet Collective, a dynamic duo

Lusine Simonyan and Anet Abnous are the dynamic duo behind the Lusanet Collective. These women are warm, kind and business-oriented with a passion for helping other entrepreneurs achieve their goals. They are driven with a growth mindset, and they not only look out for their businesses but elevate all those that they encounter.

Abnous, owner of Anet’s Collection, and Simonyan, owner of Miray Collections, are two inspiring business owners with a beautiful new collaboration with the Lusanet Collective. The Lusanet Collective is a stylish brick and mortar store in the heart of downtown Burbank that houses unique pieces of art, jewelry, scarves, as well as perfumes, purses, accessories and candles. The idea behind the Lusanet Collective is to empower artists here in the US as well as in Armenia. Abnous and Simonyan have combined forces for the collective good of showcasing artists and making items available to the public from their store and online offerings.



Abnous and Simonyan met during a networking event. Their mission of empowerment eventually led them to the idea of a collective showcasing other small businesses. Anet and Lucy wanted to give back to the Armenian community and help cultivate the creative work of artists.

Both women have a deep love for the homeland. Abnous was born in Iran and moved to the east coast before settling in California. She’s an artist and runs her own business. Simonyan came to Minnesota from Armenia as an exchange student when she was 15 years old and continued her journey in California. She has a background in accounting and the arts. They complement each other beautifully with their combined backgrounds in business and art, along with their ability to learn from those around them and spread their mission on social media. Their passion to help others is a huge testament to their love of what they do and what they will continue to establish.

What they have accomplished with this phenomenal business plan is not for the faint of heart. As in any business, they have experienced setbacks, but always look forward. The venue is aesthetically appealing and welcomes Armenian and non-Armenian visitors to support local and international artists.

Lusanet Collective also hosts events. There have been poetry and music nights, live art performances, fundraising events and art exhibits. Lusanet also hosted Miss Armenia Kristina Ayanian for a meet-and-greet ahead of the Miss Universe competition.

The concept of the Lusanet Collective is empowering because it aims to elevate all who participate as well as give back to the local community and Armenia. It invests in the artist as well as the communities it serves.