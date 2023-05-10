ANCA Congressional briefing features live reporting from Artsakh

ANCA’s Tereza Yerimyan, Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan, and ANC Artsakh’s Gev Iskajyan warned Congressional staff, community leaders, and coalition partners about the impending genocide facing Artsakh and urged sanctions against Azerbaijan.

WASHINGTON, DC – The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) hosted a Capitol Hill briefing for Congressional offices on Wednesday, featuring live reporting by two leading voices on the ground in Artsakh: human rights defender Gegham Stepanyan and ANC Artsakh director Gev Iskajyan.

Stepanyan and Iskajyan provided on-the-ground updates on the impact of Azerbaijan’s 150-day blockade and escalating campaign to complete the ethnic-cleansing of Artsakh. Both highlighted the urgency of the situation facing the citizens of Artsakh, most notably the young, elderly, and infirm, resulting from the lack of gas, food, and medicine. Speakers placed special focus on the recent placement of an illegal Azerbaijani checkpoint on the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, which has prevented the International Red Cross from delivering supplies or transporting critically-ill patients over the past several weeks.

ANCA Government Affairs director Tereza Yerimyan provided a Washington, DC perspective on the crisis facing Artsakh, with a focus on specific legislative and other policy-driven solutions, urging passage of the Anti-Blockade resolution (H.Res. 108) and legislation supporting Artsakh recognition (H.Res.320). Yerimyan also urged action on the Armenian Genocide Education Act (H.R.2803 and S. 1329) as an important step toward preventing future genocides. The hour-long briefing ended with a question and answer session.

Participants included dozens of legislative offices, local ANCA chapter leaders and a broad array of ANCA coalition partners. The top-line policy issues covered during the presentation included:

– Ending US military assistance to Azerbaijan
– Identifying Azerbaijan as the belligerent party
– Sending humanitarian assistance to Artsakh
– Holding Azerbaijan accountable for war crimes

The ANCA regularly connects Artsakh stakeholders with Congressional and decision-makers in the Washington, DC foreign policy community.

