AEBU scholarship program open for 2023-2024 applications

PASADENA, Calif. – The Armenian Educational Benevolent Union (AEBU) Scholarship Fund Committee is pleased to announce the opening of the 2023-2024 AEBU Scholarship applications on April 1, 2023.

Individual scholarships, up to $2,000 each, will be awarded to qualified undergraduate students. To be eligible, the applicant must be of Armenian descent, enrolled as a full-time student in an accredited four-year university in the United States, have a minimum 3.5 GPA, and demonstrate community engagement, with particular attention to service in the Armenian community.

All completed scholarship application packets must be submitted by mail or online by June 30, 2023. Applications may be mailed to AEBU Scholarship Committee, 1060 N. Allen Ave., Pasadena, CA 91104, and postmarked by the deadline.



AEBU grants annual scholarships through a competitive application and review process. Recipients of this year’s scholarships will be announced online by August 1, 2023. An award ceremony to recognize the scholarship recipients will be held on August 27, 2023.

Armenian Educational Benevolent Union was established in 1969 by a group of volunteers dedicated to enriching the lives of those in need by providing tuition assistance and educational opportunities.