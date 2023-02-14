AYF Camp Haiastan travels to Chicago

February 14, 2023 Camp Haiastan Diaspora 1
AYF Camp Haiastan executive director Kenar Charchaflian speaks to young community members in Chicago, February 11, 2023

GLENVIEW, Ill. — AYF Camp Haiastan visited Chicago on Saturday and hosted an informational meeting at the Armenian Community Center.

AYF Camp Haiastan, the first Armenian camp in the United States, has been serving Armenian youth for over 70 years as the premier Armenian camping experience for youth ages 5 – 16 years old.

Executive director Kenar Charchaflian and Board of Directors member Hagop Soulakian addressed the Taniel Varoujan Armenian school students and the Chicago Homenetmen Scouts. The audience also included parents and members of the community.

The presentation described a day in the life of a camper at Camp Haiastan, starting with morning exercises led by 2022 staff members Areni Artinian and Aleen Soulakian. The children were eagerly asking questions and getting excited about the upcoming season.

AYF Camp Haiastan will be announcing future community visits around the region.

AYF Camp Haiastan visits Chicago, February 11, 2023
Camp Haiastan

Camp Haiastan

Located in Franklin, Massachusetts, AYF Camp Haiastan, was founded in 1951 and is the oldest Armenian camp in the United States. The Camp prides itself on providing a healthy and safe experience to Armenian-American youth to help them foster their Armenian identity and establish lifelong friendships.
Camp Haiastan

@AYFCampHaiastan

The official Twitter account of our beloved AYF Camp Haiastan! We're always welcome to hearing about your favorite camp memories, friends, and snowballs!🇦🇲🏕
WE ARE LIVE 🥳 Camper Registration is officially open - enroll today!! https://t.co/rrKRGs3GKZ https://t.co/67fPNZuChF - 4 weeks ago
Camp Haiastan

Latest posts by Camp Haiastan (see all)

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*