AYF Camp Haiastan travels to Chicago

GLENVIEW, Ill. — AYF Camp Haiastan visited Chicago on Saturday and hosted an informational meeting at the Armenian Community Center.

AYF Camp Haiastan, the first Armenian camp in the United States, has been serving Armenian youth for over 70 years as the premier Armenian camping experience for youth ages 5 – 16 years old.

Executive director Kenar Charchaflian and Board of Directors member Hagop Soulakian addressed the Taniel Varoujan Armenian school students and the Chicago Homenetmen Scouts. The audience also included parents and members of the community.