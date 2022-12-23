Glendale mayor presses Biden administration to send emergency aid to Artsakh, sanction Azerbaijan

GLENDALE, Calif. – Glendale Mayor Ardy Kassakhian is leading a ground-swell of local calls on the White House to immediately end military assistance to Azerbaijan and request emergency humanitarian aid for Artsakh amidst Azerbaijan’s ongoing humanitarian blockade of the region’s 120,000 indigenous Armenians, reported the Armenian National Committee of America – Glendale Chapter (ANCA Glendale).

“We would like to thank Mayor Kassakhian for his leadership in rallying local elected officials to demand concrete U.S. action — in the form of immediate humanitarian aid to Artsakh and sanctions against Azerbaijan – to end the Artsakh blockade and stop Azerbaijan’s escalating anti-Armenian aggression,” stated ANCA Glendale chair Lucy Petrosian. “It is unconscionable to continue sending U.S. tax dollars to the corrupt Aliyev regime strangling the Artsakh Republic. We will continue to work with Mayor Kassakhian, Congressman Adam Schiff and elected officials throughout Southern California, to reset U.S. policy on the Caucasus to one which reflects American values.”

Citing Azerbaijan’s 12-day blockade of Artsakh, their September, 2022 attack on Armenia and the Aliyev regime’s illegal imprisonment of over 100 Armenian POWs, Kassakhian made the case for concrete sanctions on Azerbaijan in a powerful December 21st letter to President Biden.

“I am extremely disappointed by the administration’s failure to hold Azerbaijan accountable for these flagrant human rights violations, and the continued waiver of Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act,” wrote Kassakhian. “In continuing to supply Azerbaijan with U.S. military assistance – amidst verifiable reports of war crimes and egregious human rights abuses – we reward Azerbaijan’s aggression, and risk emboldening and enabling this type of conduct.”

Kassakhian was adamant that “Azerbaijan’s attempts to subjugate Artsakh through depriving it of the conditions necessary for life is nothing short of genocide by attrition. The U.S. must do more to provide assistance to the region to guarantee food and energy security, as well as other vital humanitarian needs to which Azerbaijan has denied access.”

Kassakhian concluded that, “If the U.S. is serious about placing human rights and democracy at the forefront of our foreign policy – that must begin by calling out and holding to account aggressive authoritarian regimes wherever they threaten the values we hold dear as Americans.”

Last week, Glendale Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) spearheaded a strongly worded bi-partisan Congressional letter to President Biden, demanding the Administration stop U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan and restart humanitarian assistance to the Armenians of Artsakh. “Azerbaijan is once again weaponizing basic human necessities to further degrade already strained living conditions for the Armenians living in Artsakh. If this situation continues, a humanitarian crisis with potentially tragic consequences is imminent,” wrote Rep. Schiff and 28 House colleagues, including local Representatives Tony Cardenas (D-CA), Judy Chu (D-CA), Jimmy Gomez (D-CA), and Brad Sherman (D-CA). “We urge the Administration to use all tools at its disposal to ensure the safety of the people of Artsakh, now and in the future, including cessation of financial support to Azerbaijan and imposition of sanctions. We cannot allow Azerbaijan’s policy of aggression and intimidation to continue,” concluded the U.S. Representatives.

Since December 12th, the first day of Azerbaijan’s Artsakh blockade, ANCA Glendale has worked with the nationwide ANCA grassroots network to urge the White House, State Department, and Congressional leaders to stop U.S. military assistance to Azerbaijan and send emergency humanitarian assistance to Artsakh. Thousands have used the ANCA online portal to call, tweet and write the White House and Congressional leaders to address this enfolding Artsakh humanitarian crisis immediately.

Fifty U.S. Senators and Representatives have already condemned Azerbaijan’s blockade, including Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Robert Menendez (D-NJ) and Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Jack Reed (D-RI).

ANCA Glendale advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s Armenian American community and promotes increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.