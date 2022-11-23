AYF NY “Hyortik” and Manhattan “Moush” Chapters to host 2023 NATs

November 23, 2022 AYF-YOARF Youth 0

NEW YORK, NY— The Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) New York “Hyortik” and Manhattan “Moush” Chapters are thrilled to announce that they will be hosting the upcoming 2023 AYF Eastern Region National Athletic Tournament (NATs). The event will take place over Presidents’ Day weekend from February 17-20th.

Hotel accommodations have been arranged with the LaGuardia Plaza Hotel— only five minutes away from LaGuardia Airport. Friday and Saturday night dances will be hosted in the hotel’s main ballroom. 

Upon arrival, members of the Steering Committee will have a welcome desk in the hotel lobby to address any inquiries, facilitate check-in and distribute HYE Passes to participants.

The Steering Committee would like to ensure utmost consideration and communication with all attendees leading up to the event, especially considering the ongoing challenges of the pandemic. 

If you haven’t booked your room yet, click here to secure your room before they’re sold out. If you have any questions regarding the weekend or signing up, please reach out to newyork@ayf.org or manhattan@ayf.org.

avatar

AYF-YOARF

Founded in 1933, The Armenian Youth Federation is an international, non-profit, youth organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF). The AYF-YOARF Eastern United States stands on five pillars that guide its central activities and initiatives: Educational, Hai Tahd, Social, Athletic and Cultural. The AYF also promotes a fraternal attitude of respect for ideas and individuals amongst its membership. Unity and cooperation are essential traits that allow members of the organization to work together to realize the AYF’s objectives.
avatar

@AYFeast

AYF-YOARF | ՀԵԴ Armenian Youth Federation - Eastern Region USA Հայ Երիտասարդաց Դաշնակցութիւն - ԱՄՆ Արեւելեան Շրջան
Thinking of making a donation to AYF this giving tuesday? Check with your company to see if they have a matching do… https://t.co/BCrRQiqiuK - 2 days ago

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*