AYF NY “Hyortik” and Manhattan “Moush” Chapters to host 2023 NATs

NEW YORK, NY— The Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) New York “Hyortik” and Manhattan “Moush” Chapters are thrilled to announce that they will be hosting the upcoming 2023 AYF Eastern Region National Athletic Tournament (NATs). The event will take place over Presidents’ Day weekend from February 17-20th.

Hotel accommodations have been arranged with the LaGuardia Plaza Hotel— only five minutes away from LaGuardia Airport. Friday and Saturday night dances will be hosted in the hotel’s main ballroom.

Upon arrival, members of the Steering Committee will have a welcome desk in the hotel lobby to address any inquiries, facilitate check-in and distribute HYE Passes to participants.

The Steering Committee would like to ensure utmost consideration and communication with all attendees leading up to the event, especially considering the ongoing challenges of the pandemic.

If you haven’t booked your room yet, click here to secure your room before they’re sold out. If you have any questions regarding the weekend or signing up, please reach out to newyork@ayf.org or manhattan@ayf.org.