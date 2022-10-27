Ani Marderosian to play title role in “Warrior Queen: Anahit the Brave”

Award-winning actress, singer and director Ani Marderosian has been cast to play the title role in Imagine Theatre Company’s production of “Warrior Queen: Anahit the Brave.” An adaptation of Ghazaros Aghayan’s fairytale “Anahit,” the play is a musical production for young audience members.

“Theater is a powerful medium for young people,” says Marderosian. “It is crucial in a child’s development that they are exposed to theatre. It has the power to educate, inspire and teach empathy.”

The story is filled with music, Armenian dancing, multimedia spectacles and sword fighting. The production will play on weekdays for students from various Southern California schools and on weekend evenings to the public.

“It is important that audience members see themselves and their stories being represented on stage,” said Marderosian. “A big part of being Armenian is the pride we have in our culture and our people. I am honored to tell this story to the public and represent the Armenian community.”



Marderosian is the granddaughter of well-known entertainer Guy Chookoorian. She most recently directed the premiere of Ailema Souza’s “Fort Huachuca” for the SheLA Arts Theatre Festival and “Witness for the Prosecution” at Glendale Centre Theatre, where audiences will remember the actress for her critically acclaimed portrayal of Maria in “West Side Story.” Following her run, Marderosian will embark on a singing tour in Southern California this holiday season.

“Warrior Queen: Anahit the Brave” runs at the Colony Theatre from November 5th through the 18th.