ANCA-ER 16th annual gala to honor activists and the work of the region

WATERTOWN, Mass. – The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) will be hosting its 16th annual gala on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the historic Dearborn Inn. The silent auction will begin at 6:30 pm ET and will be followed by a dinner and an awards program to honor activists who have worked tirelessly for the Armenian Cause.

The ANCA Eastern Region Freedom Award will be presented to Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence, former Congressman David Trott and award-winning film director Jivan Avetisyan. The ANCA Eastern Region Vahan Cardashian Award will be presented to longtime ANC of Michigan activist Narses Gedigian, and the ANCA Eastern Region first-ever Pinnacle Award will be given to Armenian National Basketball Coach Rex Kalamian. Local journalist Alex Bozarjian will serve as emcee.

“We’re looking forward to seeing everyone at this year’s gala,” said gala chair Dzovinar Hamakorzian. “Coming together as the Hai Tahd team to recognize the tireless efforts of our activists is integral in our commitment and dedication to ensuring the work toward the Cause never ceases,” she continued.

The region will also recognize the 2022 ANCA Leo Sarkisian Internship Program’s Eastern Region intern Natalia Matossian. Matossian, a 2022 graduate of Tulane University, participated in the ANCA’s LSI program this past summer. At Tulane, she majored in earth and environmental sciences and minored in marine biology and political science. Matossian is interested in a career in environmental policy. She’s currently participating in the ANCA Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program (CGP) as a 2022 fellow and is already interning on Capitol Hill for Congressman Sanford Bishop (D-GA-2).

Founded in 1986, the ANCA LSI program is named in memory of the late ANCA-ER community leader Leo Sarkisian. LSI provides students from both the Eastern and Western US and Canada with an opportunity to participate in an eight-week intensive program in Washington, D.C., designed to give them the tools to advance issues of concern to the Armenian American community on the federal, state and local level. Now in its 36th year, the program has hundreds of alumni across the world.

“We are looking forward to recognizing Natalia at this year’s gala. Our youth are our next generation of Hai Tahd activists and we are so proud of the work Natalia and past interns did during their programs, and continue to do when they return to their communities. The ANCA LSI program is one of our best ways to engage and cultivate new advocates for the Armenian Cause,” said Steve Mesrobian, ANCA Eastern Region Board member.