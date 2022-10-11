ANCA Eastern Region to honor former Michigan Congressman David Trott with ANCA-ER Freedom Award

DETROIT, Mich.— The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) is set to honor former Congressman David Trott (R-MI) with the ANCA-ER Freedom Award at its 16th annual gala on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the historic Dearborn Inn.

The ANCA-ER Freedom Award is the highest honor the region bestows upon individuals who exhibit extraordinary courage and devotion to freedom and justice. It is presented annually at the regional gala to individuals who have made extraordinary contributions toward issues that concern Armenian-Americans. Congressman Trott will be honored with the Freedom Award alongside award-winning filmmaker Jivan Avetisyan and Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence.

Congressman Trott represented Michigan’s 11th Congressional District from 2015 to 2019. During his time as Congressman, Trott was a steadfast supporter of the Armenian Cause and Michigan community. He made the community and broader diaspora proud when he was selected as co-chair of the Congressional Armenian Caucus in 2016.

Upon joining the Armenian Caucus, Congressman Trott stated the following, “For decades, the Armenian community has been an integral part of the fabric of Southeast Michigan, and I am looking forward to serving as their representative in Congress, continuing to make sure that their views are heard in Washington.”

Congressman Trott has also co-sponsored resolutions and signed letters that contributed to the Armenian Cause, such as the Genocide Prevention Resolution (H.Res.220) and the resolution condemning Erdogan-ordered Attacks (H.Res.354). He also signed the Armenian Genocide Letters to the President in 2017 and 2018. Congressman Trott has participated in Armenian events, including the 2017/18 Capitol Hill commemorations of the Armenian Genocide and the ANCA’s screening of The Promise. Congressman Trott even traveled to Armenia in 2015 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“On behalf of the ANCA Eastern Region and the ANC of Michigan, I’d like to congratulate Congressman David Trott on this well-deserved award. It was an honor working with Congressman Trott, who was a champion for our Cause, while he represented Michigan’s 11th district. The ANC of Michigan worked with him very closely throughout his tenure and was always impressed by how passionate he was on our issues and how well he knew Armenian history and the challenges we faced,” said Raffi Ourlian, ANCA ER 16th annual gala committee member.