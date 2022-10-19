Journalist Alex Bozarjian to preside over ANCA-ER’s 16th annual gala

DETROIT, Mich. — The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) is proud to announce that journalist Alex Bozarjian will be the Master of Ceremonies at its 16th annual gala on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the historic Dearborn Inn.

Bozarjian is a reporter at WXYZ Channel 7. She will lead the special evening where community members and activists will gather together in support of Armenia and Artsakh. The region will present the Freedom Award, Vahan Cardashian Award and Pinnacle Award to exceptional individuals who have shown advocacy for the Armenian cause.

Bozarjian studied broadcast journalism and Latin American Studies at the University of Central Florida. She has taken her passion for reporting across the world, including Cuba where she served as an associate producer on a digital special that was later nominated for an Associated Press award.

Originally from Salem, Massachusetts, Bozarjian moved to Metro-Detroit over a year ago to join the team at WXYZ Channel 7 news. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter for WSAV in Savannah, Georgia.

Bozarjian is the granddaughter of an Armenian Genocide survivor and considers herself a proud Armenian.

“We are very excited to have Alex Bozarjian serve as the Master of Ceremonies at the ANCA Eastern Region’s 16th annual gala. She is an experienced journalist who will inspire the community by bringing together her Armenian heritage and professionalism,” said ANCA-ER Gala chairwoman Dzovinar Hamakorzian.

The gala will start with a silent auction and cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner and awards ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities can be found online.