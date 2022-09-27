Armenian Thoughts on Ukraine’s Zelensky

There seems to be a conflict within the Armenian Diaspora community regarding Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and his support of the United Nations General Assembly’s Resolution 62/243 supporting Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over Karabakh (Artsakh). Zelensky supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity just as Azerbaijan supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Zelensky may be an intelligent person but that does not absolve his ignorance regarding the Karabakh conflict. That ignorance can also be said of many politicians in the United States and other nations. I will give you a recent example. On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, I was part of a Zoom panel discussion with Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton’s staff concerning the Karabakh conflict. The panel, composed of Armenian constituents in her district, was asking her support for House Resolutions 240 and 7555 regarding issues of the Karabakh/Artsakh conflict. During the meeting, President Wilson’s map of Armenia was presented with both Karabakh and Nakhichevan as part of his plan for the future Armenian Republic. That Republic was to be a mandate under the United States. A brief history of Armenia was discussed, explaining how many Armenian kingdoms had those territories as part of Armenia and that Karabakh and Nakhichevan were always part of Armenia – that it was Stalin, as the Commissar of Nationalities for the Soviet government, who made the provinces autonomous oblasts under Azerbaijan to placate Turkey. It was also explained that Azerbaijan was not a country until 1918 when Czarist Russia fell and the Azeris proclaimed independence. The Wexton representative was astonished to hear that President Wilson had drawn the map. Research of many historical maps of that region would also show that for centuries Karabakh and Natchekevan had been part of Armenia. It was explained that the Republic of Armenia formed in 1918 had the provinces of Kars, Karabakh and Nakhichevan as part of the Armenian Republic – that in 1920, following the Soviet takeover of the Armenian Republic, Stalin gave Kars to Turkey and the other two provinces to Azerbaijan.

I do not think Zelensky realizes the true historical fact that de-facto, Karabakh and Nakhichevan belong to Armenia, regardless of Stalin’s manipulation. I believe that a true historical education of that region to ignorant world leaders would justify Armenia’s claim to Karabakh and Nakhichevan. Turkey’s and Azerbaijan’s false distortion of claims in that region requires educating the world to the truth with factual evidence showing that regardless of the United Nations resolution, Karabakh and Nakhichevan belong to Armenia.