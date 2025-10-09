Letters to the Editor

So, what!

Ezan BagdasarianOctober 9, 2025Last Updated: October 9, 2025
0 1 minute read

Words without action are useless. Biden recognized the Armenian Genocide four times. So, what! Reagan and Carter also recognized the Armenian Genocide. So, what! Canada and so many other countries have recognized the Armenian Genocide. So, what! The U.S. Congress passed a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide. So, what! What have all these recognitions accomplished without action? The only country who should recognize the genocide and has not done so is Turkey. That’s what matters. President Teddy Roosevelt had the right idea for the U.S. to go to war with Turkey back in 1918.

At Oyster Bay, New York on May 11, 1918, in his letter to one of President Woodrow Wilson’s advisors, Cleveland Hoadley Dodge, Roosevelt stated that, “We should go to war because not to do so is really to show bad faith towards our allies and to help Germany, because the Armenian massacre was the greatest crime of the war, and failure to act against Turkey is to condone it; because the failure to deal radically with the Turkish horror means that all talk of guaranteeing the future peace of the world is mischievous nonsense; and because when we now refuse to war with Turkey, we show that our announcement that we meant ;to make the world safe for democracy’ was insincere claptrap.” Roosevelt also stated that the Armenian horror is an accomplished fact.

The bottom line is that we can get every country on the face of the earth to recognize the Armenian Genocide. But what actions, not words, will force Turkey to recognize the genocide and make reparations to Armenia and Armenians? The world today, especially the United States, is in no position to take up this righteous cause.

Photo of Ezan Bagdasarian

Ezan Bagdasarian

Ezan Bagdasarian is a retired customs and border protection supervisor and acting chief inspector. He lives in Gainesville, VA. His father was in the Armenian Legion as part of the French Foreign Legion and saw action in Palestine and Cilicia.

