Promoting Hai Tahd at the 2022 AYF Olympics

WORCESTER, Mass. — Staff and volunteers from the Armenian National Committee of America-Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) participated in the 2022 AYF Olympics in Worcester, Massachusetts by educating members of the Armenian community on advocating for Hai Tahd.

Attendees learned about the ANCA’s Rapid Responder Program as well as youth programs and internship opportunities like the ANCA Haroutioun & Elizabeth Kasparian Summer Academy, ANCA Rising Leaders Seminar, Leo Sarkisian Summer Internship, Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellowship and Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Fellowship.

“It is our responsibility to fight for the Armenian cause. There is nothing else I would have preferred to do than to rally our people to join us in our fight through something so simple as signing up for ANCA Rapid Responder,” said ANCA activist Galy Jackmakjian.

The ANCA Rapid Responder program is one of many useful avenues to support Hai Tahd. When the ANCA releases an action alert, Rapid Responders receive a preview of letters addressed on their behalf to lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

With the ANCA’s array of empowerment programs, young members of the Armenian community are provided the opportunity to explore different career options in Washington, DC, while simultaneously broadening their knowledge and participating in pro-Artsakh/Armenia advocacy.

“On September 12, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces carried out yet another significant attack against the Armenian nation. The time is now for members of the Armenian community to speak up, advocate and make use of the tools at our disposal. In this time of need, Hai Tahd and ANCA advocacy are fundamental to the future and success of our nation and are of the utmost importance,” said ANCA activist Lori Baronian.

“As members of the Armenian community, it is our responsibility to answer the call to action and spread awareness. I urge you to contact your US Senators and Representatives to condemn Azerbaijan’s unprovoked attacks against Armenia and end all military aid to Azerbaijan,” Baronian concluded.