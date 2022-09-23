Promoting Hai Tahd at the 2022 AYF Olympics

September 23, 2022 Tvene Baronian AYF Olympics, ANCA News 0
ANC of New Jersey activist Tvene Baronian and ANCA Eastern Region Legislative Affairs & Community Relations director Nairi Diratsouian at the 2022 AYF Olympics in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Staff and volunteers from the Armenian National Committee of America-Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) participated in the 2022 AYF Olympics in Worcester, Massachusetts by educating members of the Armenian community on advocating for Hai Tahd.

Attendees learned about the ANCA’s Rapid Responder Program as well as youth programs and internship opportunities like the ANCA Haroutioun & Elizabeth Kasparian Summer Academy, ANCA Rising Leaders Seminar, Leo Sarkisian Summer Internship, Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellowship and Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Fellowship

“It is our responsibility to fight for the Armenian cause. There is nothing else I would have preferred to do than to rally our people to join us in our fight through something so simple as signing up for ANCA Rapid Responder,” said ANCA activist Galy Jackmakjian. 

The ANCA Rapid Responder program is one of many useful avenues to support Hai Tahd. When the ANCA releases an action alert, Rapid Responders receive a preview of letters addressed on their behalf to lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

With the ANCA’s array of empowerment programs, young members of the Armenian community are provided the opportunity to explore different career options in Washington, DC, while simultaneously broadening their knowledge and participating in pro-Artsakh/Armenia advocacy. 

“On September 12, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces carried out yet another significant attack against the Armenian nation. The time is now for members of the Armenian community to speak up, advocate and make use of the tools at our disposal. In this time of need, Hai Tahd and ANCA advocacy are fundamental to the future and success of our nation and are of the utmost importance,” said ANCA activist Lori Baronian. 

“As members of the Armenian community, it is our responsibility to answer the call to action and spread awareness. I urge you to contact your US Senators and Representatives to condemn Azerbaijan’s unprovoked attacks against Armenia and end all military aid to Azerbaijan,” Baronian concluded. 

Tvene Baronian

Tvene Baronian

Tvene Baronian is in her senior year at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York. She plans to graduate with a major in environmental studies and a double minor in entrepreneurial studies and writing. On campus, Tvene is a member of the Environmental Club, Campus Green Club, Public Leadership Education Network (PLEN), Outdoor Recreation Adventure Program (ORAP), Sustainability Club, Koshare Dance Collective, and the Lacrosse Club. Her passion for her Armenian heritage drives her participation in various volunteer organizations including the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF), Hamazkayin Nayiri Dance Ensemble, HMEM Scouts and the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA). During her free time, she loves to sing, dance, write and draw. She has a passion for music and has performed at Carnegie Hall, where she showcased her love for Armenian opera.
Tvene Baronian

Latest posts by Tvene Baronian (see all)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*