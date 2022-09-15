ARS issues statement condemning Azerbaijan’s attacks, ongoing genocide

In a repeat enactment of the 44-day unprovoked aggression in 2020 against Artsakh and Armenia, on September 12, 2022, Azeri armed forces opened fire on the southern Armenian towns of Goris, Jermuk, Vardenis and Sotk. In both unprovoked invasions, the aggressor indiscriminately shelled both strategic and civilian targets, killing and wounding countless peaceful inhabitants in their devastated homes, schools, churches, hospitals and workplaces.

These many genocidal acts against Armenian populations living on territories of their millennial homeland — started in 1915 by the pan-Turkic government of the Ottoman Empire – seem to have one purpose, as a ‘final solution, to eliminate Armenia, in a gradual, yet terminal holocaust.’ The present growing number of suffering widows, orphans, homeless families and maimed veterans are living proof of this catastrophic reality and oppression.

Over its 112 years of humanitarian service, the Armenian Relief Society (ARS)– an active ECOSOC member of the United Nations (UN) – has repeatedly rushed to assist countless victims of wars, natural disasters, and, sad to say, human indignity in the aftermath of global collapses of systematic human failures of conscience, responsibility and accountability.

With this statement, the ARS calls on all civilized nations, the UN, organizations, societies and individuals to support the global need for justice and active involvement to build a decent future for all nations without discrimination. We also ask you to denounce the aggression displayed by the Azeri regime, which has continuously shown unwarranted and unprovoked attacks against innocent civilians in Armenia and Artsakh.

ARS Central Executive Board