Final Call for Submissions for the 2022 AYF Olympics Ad Book

WORCESTER, Mass.—The AYF-YOARF Central Executive and Worcester Steering Committee have announced an extension for the 2022 AYF Olympics Ad Book.

The deadline to submit an ad has been extended to Monday, August 8th at 11:59 PM ET.



The AYF Olympics Ad Book is the single largest fundraiser of the organization’s calendar year and has become a memorable keepsake for all who appreciate the tradition that is the AYF Olympics. Inside the AYF Olympics Ad Book, one can find dedicated pages in memory of a loved one, numerous advertisements and encouraging messages from proud grandparents.

The AYF Olympics Ad Book will be readily available throughout the highly anticipated long weekend in Worcester—the home of the first AYF chapter, “Aram.” The Worcester community will be hosting its first AYF Olympics since 1974.

The AYF stands strong in its 89th year with the financial contributions and moral support of generous alumni and community members. Help sustain this tradition and consider placing an ad to ensure the financial well-being of the AYF so that it is comfortably able to hold a full schedule of programs in 2022 and beyond.

All donations are tax deductible.