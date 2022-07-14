Major research on Diaspora public opinion in North America closing on July 29

The Armenian Diaspora Survey (ADS) provides valuable insights into diaspora public opinion and a snapshot of Armenians’ thoughts on a host of issues, such as identity, language, culture, community and the homeland.

ADS offers evidence-based knowledge to the public and valuable data to community leaders, activists and policy makers in particular, giving them a better understanding and analysis of their communities for the development of programs and projects.

This unprecedented research project, initiated and funded by the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, is led by a group of scholars and researchers under the auspices of the Armenian Institute in London.

Any Armenian, aged 18 and older, living in the United States and Ontario, Canada can take the survey online. It takes about 15 minutes to answer 50 questions.

So far, the survey has been carried out in over 35 diaspora communities in 10 countries.

The results of the 2018 and 2019 studies have been published separately. In addition to English, the 2019 study is also available in Armenian and Spanish. All of the reports could be downloaded for free online.