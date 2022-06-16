In Memory of Claire Anne (Tevekelian) Kushigian

Claire A. (Tevekelian) Kushigian of Cranston, Rhode Island passed away on June 6 at West Shore Health Center in Warwick. She was 82 years old.

Claire was the beloved wife for 58 years of Harry M. Kushigian. Born in Newton, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Hagop and Elizabeth (Kasparian) Tevekelian.

Claire was a graduate of Simmons College and worked in human resources for various non-profit organizations, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Cranston ARC, currently know as AccessPoint RI. She was a member of the Sts. Vartanantz Church Ladies’ Guild and an alumna of the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Greater Boston Chapter. Claire was an avid tennis player and golfer. Her greatest joys were cooking, baking, knitting and spending time with friends and family, including her adored cousins from afar.

Claire was the devoted mother of Armine Kanis and her husband Michael of East Greenwich and Nairi Koroghlian and her husband Haig of Long Island City, NY; loving grandmother of Alyssa and Nikki Kanis; and dear sister of the late Robert Tevekelian and Janet Jeghelian.

Funeral services were held at Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church in Providence with burial at North Burial Ground.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Sts. Vartanantz Church, 402 Broadway, Providence, RI 02909; Camp Haiastan, P.O. Box C, Franklin, MA 02038; or Hope Alzheimer’s Center, 25 Brayton Ave., Cranston, RI 02920.