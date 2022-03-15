Land of a Lesser God

Dear “Civilized” World,
Where was your show of solidarity
when Azerbaijan invaded my land
and ethnically cleansed tens of thousands?
Where were the “upholders of democracy”
when a power-hungry Azeri dictator
waged war with a democratic nation?
Where were your demonstrations
when my cities were carpet bombed
and captured by a ruthless enemy?
Where were the global sanctions
when drones attacked my people
and missiles rained down on them?
Where was the General Assembly
when white phosphorus was used
upon innocent civilians?
Where was the international outrage
when my sacred sites were razed
and reduced to rubble?
Where was your burning conscience
when countless refugees fled
their ancestral homeland?
Where was your media coverage
when my valiant sons were either
killed or taken prisoners of war?
Where was your so-called moral compass
when two countries continued explicitly
denying the genocide of 1.5 million?
Where were your tears and prayers
when the oppressors committed
heinous war crimes against me?
Where were you
when I was in excruciating pain?
When I needed you the most.
Why do your hearts bleed for some
but not for the others?
Why?
Sorrowfully yours,
Armenia
